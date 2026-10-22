A bag suspected of containing drugs goes ‘bang’ when lifted... Explosive detonates, injuring four, including two police officers

An explosive ordnance disposal officer moves toward the site of an explosion at a building in central Athens, Greece, on the 21st (local time). Reuters-Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A suspicious bag exploded at the entrance to an apartment building in Athens, the Greek capital, injuring four people: two police officers and two civilians. The explosion reportedly occurred while police were examining a bag believed to contain drugs.

According to Reuters and Greek local media, an explosion occurred on the 21st (local time) at the entrance to an apartment building in the Kolonos district of central Athens.

Earlier, police responded to the scene after receiving a report from the building manager that a bag containing substances suspected to be drugs, scales and other items was there.

The explosion suddenly occurred as the responding officers were examining the bag at the scene.

Two police officers and two civilians, including the building manager, were injured and taken to hospital. One of the injured officers reportedly sustained serious injuries.

Police reportedly recovered part of an explosive device at the scene. The possibility that the explosive was remotely detonated has also been raised, but the exact circumstances of the explosion and how it was triggered have not yet been confirmed.

Authorities have not classified the incident as an act of terrorism so far, and are investigating how the bag came to be left in the building and what caused the explosion.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.