Dongkook Pharmaceutical Delivers Donation Raised Through Walking Donation Campaign to Comprehensive Support Center for the Elderly Living Alone

◇ Kim Hyun-mi, head of the Comprehensive Support Center for the Elderly Living Alone (left), and Park Hyuk, division head at Dongkook Pharmaceutical. Photo courtesy of Dongkook Pharmaceutical

Dongkook Pharmaceutical will use donations raised through its walking donation campaign to help cover treatment costs for leg conditions among older adults from vulnerable groups.

Dongkook Pharmaceutical said it delivered a donation to the Comprehensive Support Center for the Elderly Living Alone, under the Ministry of Health and Welfare, at its Cheongdam headquarters in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, on the 20th.

The donation was raised through the “Walking Donation Campaign with Dongkook Pharmaceutical,” held for one month from August 17 to September 16.

Launched in 2022, the campaign is an annual social contribution initiative run with the Comprehensive Support Center for the Elderly Living Alone and the mobile platform WalkOn. It was designed to encourage walking in connection with Sencia, a medication that helps relieve symptoms of venous circulation disorders, and to support older adults from vulnerable groups who experience difficulties due to leg conditions. The campaign amassed about 3.95 billion steps, reaching 395% of its 1 billion-step goal.

Dongkook Pharmaceutical division head Park Hyuk said, “We plan to continue various activities linked to Sencia, including not only social contribution initiatives to promote leg health among vulnerable groups but also campaigns to help manage venous circulation disorders.”

Reporter Sohyung Kim | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.