“You can’t let your guard down even after summer ends”... Mosquito-borne West Nile fever spreads across Europe, 141 dead

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] As mosquito-borne West Nile virus infections spread in Europe, 1,855 people have been infected and 141 have died so far this year, according to figures.

Greece and France recorded their highest-ever numbers of infections, while Italy had the most infections in Europe.

According to Reuters and other foreign media, the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA) and the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) said on the 15th (local time) that 1,855 West Nile virus infections and 141 deaths had been reported in 18 European countries from the beginning of this year through early October. The number of infections was up by 769 from the tally released in September.

A total of 1,715 infections were reported in the European Union (EU) and the European Economic Area (EEA), far exceeding the average of 693 for the same period over the past 10 years. Italy had the most, with 748, followed by Greece with 445 and France with 144. Both Greece and France reported their highest-ever numbers of infections.

Infections also continued among animals. A total of 511 outbreaks among equids, including horses and donkeys, were reported in 15 European countries, while 595 outbreaks among birds were also confirmed.

Authorities said the season for mosquito-borne transmission was gradually winding down as the seasons changed, but sporadic infections could continue for the next few weeks. EFSA and ECDC urged continued mosquito surveillance, the removal of breeding sites and control measures where needed, as well as adherence to personal preventive measures, such as wearing long clothing and using insect repellent to avoid mosquito bites.

West Nile fever is a disease caused by infection with the West Nile virus.

It is transmitted mainly when mosquitoes that have fed on the blood of infected birds bite people or other animals, such as horses. It is not an infectious disease that spreads through routine contact between people.

Most West Nile virus infections are mild, and many people have no symptoms. The disease can also cause a sudden fever, headache and muscle pain after an incubation period of two days to two weeks. It may be accompanied by gastrointestinal symptoms such as weakness, loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting, as well as swollen lymph nodes and eye pain.

About 50% of patients develop a skin rash on the back, chest or upper limbs. The rash usually disappears after about a week.

Severe infections are rare. Older adults and people with weakened immune systems face an increased risk of severe infection. Depending on the affected area, neurological symptoms may include optic neuritis, cranial nerve abnormalities, polyradiculitis, myelitis and seizures. As there is currently no medication to treat West Nile virus, prevention is the best option. If neurological symptoms develop, treatment is reportedly given in line with that for viral encephalitis.

Jang Jong-ho, Reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.