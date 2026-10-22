Yoajung targets overseas markets, plans to step up localization and adapt to consumer habits

◇ Yoajung’s first store in the Philippines, which opened last September. Photo courtesy of Yoajung

Yoajung is moving to target overseas markets as part of its efforts to strengthen its brand competitiveness amid the growing influence of K-culture and rising interest in culinary content.

According to Yoajung on the 22nd, it is seeking to differentiate itself with a customizable format that combines fruit and various toppings, and operates stores in Japan, China, Canada, Vietnam and Indonesia, among other countries. It recently opened a new store in the Philippines.

Yoajung’s point of differentiation is that customers can combine fruit and toppings according to their preferences to create their own desserts. It broadens the range of choices with fresh fruit and a variety of toppings, and presents the experience of building a menu yourself as a competitive advantage. “Our customization approach, which lets customers combine fruit and a variety of toppings, is resonating with consumers overseas,” a Yoajung representative said. The company says that customers visiting its overseas stores share menus and customization experiences on social media (SNS), helping raise brand awareness. The chance to experience locally the Korean desserts encountered through K-content is also cited as a factor in their popularity.

◇ Yoajung in Shanghai, China. Photo: Se Hyung Kim, reporter

Yoajung is making various efforts to secure lasting competitiveness in overseas markets, including localizing its offerings and understanding the consumption patterns of overseas customers. Food cultures, preferred toppings and price levels vary by country, so popular menu items and the brand experience from its home market need to be adapted to local markets. For example, when Yoajung entered China, it took consumers’ dislike of cold foods into account and added smoothie-based products to the menu rather than ice cream.

“We plan to keep expanding our engagement with global consumers, showcase the competitiveness of K-desserts in markets around the world, and continue our global growth,” a Yoajung representative said.

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.