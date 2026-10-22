Study on Prostate Cancer Diagnosis by Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital Professor Jeong Jae-hoon Wins Korean Urological Association’s Most Cited Article Award

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Professor Jeong Jae-hoon of the Department of Urology at Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital, whose director is Kim Hyung-soo, received the Most Cited Article Award at the 78th Korean Urological Association International Conference (KUA 2026), held at COEX in Seoul from October 14 to 16.

The award-winning paper is titled “Diagnostic Value of the Prostate Health Index in Patients with No Suspicious Lesions on Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) or Negative Results on a Previous Combined Biopsy.” The paper was published in 2025 in Investigative and Clinical Urology (ICUrology), the Korean Urological Association’s official journal, and was selected as this year’s most-cited article.

Prostate cancer is diagnosed by checking prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels through a blood test and, if the results are abnormal, using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), a biopsy, or other tests. However, there are cases where no suspicious lesions are found on MRI or cancer is not detected in a previous biopsy, even when PSA levels remain persistently high. In such patients, it can be difficult to determine whether to perform an additional biopsy.

In response, Professor Jeong Jae-hoon’s research team analyzed how useful the blood-test-based indicator known as the Prostate Health Index (PHI) is for assessing prostate cancer risk in these patients. PHI is an indicator that evaluates prostate cancer risk by combining measurements of several forms of PSA found in the blood.

The research team analyzed clinical data from 291 patients whose PSA levels remained persistently high but who had no clear suspicious lesions on MRI or had no cancer detected in a previous biopsy. The results showed that the higher the PHI, the more likely prostate cancer was to be detected. The team also suggested that “PHI density,” which considers PHI together with prostate size, may be useful. By taking prostate size into account, it can assess a patient’s cancer risk in greater detail and help determine whether an additional biopsy is needed in patients whose cases are difficult to assess using existing tests alone.

The significance of the study is that it provides clinical evidence for more accurately assessing prostate cancer risk and identifying patients who may need an additional biopsy, even when MRI or a previous biopsy has found no clear evidence of cancer despite elevated PSA levels. It also demonstrated the potential for PHI to help more effectively identify high-risk patients who need a diagnosis while reducing the burden on patients from repeated biopsies.

“This study confirmed that PHI can be a useful indicator for assessing cancer risk and deciding whether an additional biopsy is needed in patients whose prostate cancer status is difficult to determine using existing tests alone,” Professor Jeong Jae-hoon said. “We will continue our research to reduce unnecessary tests and improve the accuracy of prostate cancer diagnosis.”

Professor Jeong Jae-hoon provides care and performs robotic surgery for urologic cancers, including prostate, kidney and bladder cancer, and continues to conduct clinical research on the precise diagnosis of prostate cancer and new robotic surgical techniques. Recently, he has continued to achieve research success in prostate cancer diagnosis and treatment, including winning the grand prize in the Korean Society of Urologic Oncology’s academic award paper competition for a study analyzing the surgical learning curve for transvesical single-port robotic prostatectomy.

The Korean Urological Association’s Most Cited Article Award is given to the paper published in ICUrology the previous year that recorded the highest number of citations in SCIE journals.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Jeong Jae-hoon

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.