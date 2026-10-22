Soccer player who threw a rock over a disputed call 'kicked out'; referee suffers fractured cheekbone

Photo credit: X, Primicias

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A player protesting a call during a soccer match threw a rock at an assistant referee, injuring the official's face.

The injured referee suffered a fractured cheekbone, while the player now faces expulsion from his club and possible criminal punishment.

According to local media outlets including Primicias, the incident occurred during a soccer match between Ciudad de Yantzaza and Rio Aguarico FC in Yantzaza, Zamora Chinchipe Province, Ecuador, on the 17th (local time). The match was part of the 2026 promotion tournament for the Segunda Categoría, Ecuador's third-tier league.

Footage from the match reportedly shows that while players from both teams were protesting the referee's call, Jon Perlasa of Ciudad de Yantzaza picked up a rock near the substitutes' bench and threw it at an assistant referee.

The first rock missed, but Perlasa threw another a short while later, striking the assistant referee directly in the face. The referee fell to the pitch from the impact and was taken to hospital after receiving first aid.

Local reports said the referee suffered a fractured cheekbone and injuries around his left eye.

After the incident came to light, Ciudad de Yantzaza issued an official statement strongly condemning the violence. The club said it had publicly apologized to the injured referee and others involved and immediately removed Perlasa from the team.

The Ecuadorian Referees Association also announced that it would take legal action. A representative told local media, "We cannot allow something like this to go unpunished, so the player will face criminal punishment."

The Ecuadorian Football Federation later began disciplinary proceedings and imposed a provisional 60-day ban on Perlasa from all activities related to organized football.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.