The Korea Tourism Organization is holding an event with Kakao Corp. to turn online engagement into demand for domestic travel. Planned as part of the Travel Month campaign, the event aims to promote regional tourism. The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the Korea Tourism Organization are offering a range of benefits during Travel Month, which runs for two months starting in October this year, including discounts on transportation, accommodation and travel products.

According to the Korea Tourism Organization on the 22nd, it is holding the “Autumn Trip with Chunsik—Talk! Let’s Go” event with Kakao Corp. through November 22. The event is designed to go beyond sharing information on ChatGPT for Kakao: participants must visit actual travel destinations and verify their visits.

Participants visit one of the designated destinations, scan the QR code on a standing sign featuring Kakao Friends character Chunsik at the site, and verify their visit using Talk Digital Card, a digital verification service based on the ChatGPT for Kakao wallet. They must then share the event with friends on ChatGPT for Kakao at least three times to complete their entry. The 33 destinations nationwide include Gangcheonsan County Park in Sunchang County, North Jeolla Province; Gosu Cave in Danyang County, North Chungcheong Province; Daegwallyeong Sky Ranch in Pyeongchang County, Gangwon Province; Sosuseowon Confucian Academy in Yeongju, North Gyeongsang Province; and Jeju Starlight Nuri Park. The Korea Tourism Organization will select about 100 winners by lottery to receive prizes including the LG StanbyME 2 Max, a Pulio massager and KakaoTalk Gift coupons. The winners are scheduled to be announced on November 30.

Kim Seok-il, head of the Korea Tourism Organization’s Domestic Tourism Promotion Team, said, “We put together this event so that anyone can easily take part using ChatGPT for Kakao, visit destinations in person, and share the feeling of autumn with family and friends.” He added, “We hope you’ll travel around the country this fall, discover new attractions and bring vitality to local communities.”

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.