Hollys hit by leak of 2.76 million customer records; past data management under scrutiny

◇ A Hollys store in Seoul on the 19th, when it was reported that the coffee chain’s membership system had been hacked and customers’ personal information leaked. Yonhap News Agency

A data breach at coffee chain Hollys exposed about 2.76 million customer records.

The leaked data was not from the customer database currently in use, but from temporary files created during a revamp of the membership service before 2020. This has raised questions about the company’s systems for destroying and managing personal information. Some observers also say a decline in consumer trust is unavoidable in the highly competitive coffee-shop market.

▶ Cloud accessed to mine cryptocurrency; accumulated data from 2009 to 2020 exposed

Hollys said on the 19th that it had confirmed on the 16th that personal information had been leaked through unauthorized external access to the cloud service used to manage membership information. The suspected period of the breach was from September 3 to October 7. The company determined that some customer information had been exposed during abnormal access to the cloud for the purpose of mining cryptocurrency.

Hollys reported to the Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA) that about 2.76 million records had been exposed. The figure includes duplicate members and is believed to represent accumulated customer data from 2009 through February 11, 2020. The exact scale of the leak still requires further verification. The exposed information included user IDs and passwords, names, dates of birth, phone numbers, addresses, email addresses, duplicate-registration verification information (DI), and information related to use of the service.

The fact that the breach occurred in temporary data files provided for a past revamp of the membership service—not in the currently active customer database—has made it a key issue how the files came to be retained for so long and whether they were properly destroyed after the work was completed. The Personal Information Protection Act requires personal information to be destroyed without delay when its retention period has expired, its processing purpose has been fulfilled, or it is no longer needed. Companies must also educate, manage, and supervise contractors even when they outsource the processing of personal information.

A Hollys representative said, “Further investigation is underway into the management of past data.”

Hollys urged customers to change their membership passwords immediately and to also change passwords for other services where they use the same ID and password. It also advised customers not to respond to calls, texts, or emails from unclear sources or click on links. The company said it had blocked the route used for unauthorized access, was strengthening authentication procedures and monitoring for abnormal login attempts, and was cooperating with investigations by the relevant authorities. It also plans to suspend as soon as possible the membership service that uses the affected cloud. In addition, it said it would assess the possibility of secondary harm and comprehensively review access privileges for personal information, its authentication systems, and its security systems.

Industry observers say administrative sanctions, including penalty surcharges and fines, could be imposed if investigations by the Personal Information Protection Commission (PIPC) or other authorities find violations of requirements to implement security safeguards or destroy personal information.

▶ Store count down more than 20% in five years; restoring trust is key

The personal information breach has raised concerns because it occurred amid fierce competition in the coffee franchise market.

According to data recently obtained from the Fair Trade Commission and analyzed by Rep. Park Sung-hoon (People Power Party), a member of the National Assembly’s National Policy Committee, the combined number of outlets operated by the top 10 coffee franchises by franchise count rose by 4,583 (41.3%), from 11,109 in 2021 to 15,692 in 2024.

Hollys, which launched in 1998 positioning itself as the country’s first espresso specialty shop, has seen its store count decline since it was acquired by KG Group in 2020. According to the Fair Trade Commission’s franchise disclosure statements, Hollys’ total number of stores, including company-owned and franchised locations, peaked at 585 in 2020 and then fell to 550 in 2021, 538 in 2022, 521 in 2023, 495 in 2024, and 467 in 2025. That was a decrease of 118 stores, or about 20.2%, over five years.

Hollys recently selected RESCENE as its first official brand model as it set out to appeal to younger consumers. But the breach has left the company needing to work on improving its brand image and restoring consumer trust at the same time.

An industry official said, “It is difficult to say whether this incident will immediately lead to lower sales or franchisees leaving, but in the short term, growing customer anxiety could make it difficult to restore trust in the brand. In the medium to long term, how transparently the circumstances of the leak and measures to prevent a recurrence are disclosed, and whether effective security measures are implemented, will be key to preventing customers from leaving.”

Reporter Sohyung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.