“Mixed paint into children’s food”: Lead found at 2,000 times the limit; kindergarten operator sentenced to life

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A Chinese kindergarten operator who ordered decorative paint to be mixed into food to make it look more colorful for the children was sentenced to life in prison. The kitchen workers who prepared the food were also sentenced to prison.

China’s state-run Xinhua News Agency reported that on the 16th, the Lanzhou Intermediate People’s Court in Gansu Province sentenced Li Huifang, the person in charge of operating Hesipeixin Kindergarten, to life in prison on charges of producing and selling harmful food.

Li was stripped of her political rights for life and had 500,000 yuan in personal assets (about 100 million won) confiscated. Zhu Jinglin, the kindergarten’s administrative head, was sentenced to 15 years in prison and fined 300,000 yuan. The four kitchen workers who, at the direction of the two, added harmful substances to the food were each sentenced to six to eight years in prison and fined.

The court found that Li and Zhu had instructed staff to add toxic substances to food served to the kindergarten’s children and employees, and had systematically carried it out. Their aim was to make the food’s colors brighter and more appealing and use it to promote the kindergarten.

The case came to light in July 2025, when authorities launched an investigation after children at the kindergarten showed signs of suspected lead poisoning.

The investigation found that kitchen workers at the kindergarten had bought decorative paint online with management’s approval, diluted it with water, and mixed it into the food. The product was labeled as unsuitable for food use, and laboratory tests also confirmed the presence of lead.

In particular, food samples collected from the kindergarten were found to contain lead at levels more than 2,000 times China’s food safety limit.

According to investigation findings released by the Gansu provincial authorities, bread and snacks colored with paint had been served to children and employees every month since May 2024. Of the 251 children tested as a result, 247 were found to have abnormal blood lead levels.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.