Why H. pylori Eradication Is Less Successful in Women... Antibiotic Resistance and Side Effects Identified as Factors

Major antibiotic resistance rates in H. pylori eradication treatment, by sex. Women had significantly higher resistance rates than men for four of the six antibiotics commonly used in eradication therapy. Photo:

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A large-scale study has found significant sex-based differences in the success of Helicobacter pylori eradication treatment and in antibiotic resistance.

An analysis of more than 20 years of patient data by a research team led by Nayoung Kim and Yong Hoon Choi, professors in the Department of Gastroenterology at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, found that women had both higher antibiotic resistance rates and higher dropout rates due to treatment side effects than men, resulting in lower overall eradication success rates. The study is expected to establish why eradication treatment is less successful in women and mark a turning point in developing tailored treatment strategies that take sex-specific characteristics into account.

A research team led by Nayoung Kim and Yong Hoon Choi, professors in the Department of Gastroenterology at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital, analyzed more than 20 years of patient data and announced findings showing sex-based differences in the outcomes of Helicobacter pylori (hereafter, H. pylori) eradication treatment and in antibiotic resistance.

H. pylori is a bacterium that lives in the stomach lining and is known to be a major cause of chronic gastritis, gastric and duodenal ulcers, and stomach cancer. When an infection is confirmed, patients undergo eradication treatment, taking antibiotics together with medication that suppresses stomach acid to eliminate the bacteria. Successful eradication can substantially reduce the risk of stomach cancer.

The problem is that eradication treatment is not as successful as expected: H. pylori strains that do not respond well to antibiotics are becoming more common, and outcomes also vary depending on side effects during treatment and whether patients take their medication as prescribed. Among these factors, antibiotic resistance is considered the most important in determining whether eradication treatment succeeds or fails.

Several studies have raised the possibility that antibiotic resistance—which lowers eradication treatment success—as well as treatment success itself may differ between men and women. However, findings have been inconsistent, and few studies have systematically examined sex-based differences in antibiotic resistance.

The research team first compared eradication success rates and side effects by sex among 4,748 patients who received eradication treatment at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital from 2003 through 2024. Among all patients who started treatment, the eradication success rate was significantly lower for women, at 65.1%, than for men, at 71.1%. However, among patients who completed the full course of treatment, the success rates were 85.7% for women and 87.0% for men, with no clear difference.

The research team identified side effects as one possible reason for this difference. The proportion of patients reporting side effects during eradication treatment was much higher among women, at 60.2%, than among men, at 37.9%. The proportion who dropped out without returning for follow-up testing after treatment was also higher among women, at 21.7%, than among men, at 17.1%. The researchers said that the overall success rate for women may have been lower because they were more likely to stop treatment or drop out due to side effects.

In a subsequent study, the team collected bacteria from gastric tissue samples taken during 2003–2025 from 890 patients with H. pylori infection and analyzed whether resistance to the six antibiotics used in eradication treatment differed between men and women.

The analysis found sex-based differences in antibiotic resistance. Women had significantly higher resistance rates than men for four of the six antibiotics: clarithromycin (50.0% versus 35.9%), metronidazole (45.3% versus 38.4%), levofloxacin (45.8% versus 33.7%), and moxifloxacin (45.5% versus 34.1%). No difference between men and women was found for amoxicillin or tetracycline. For clarithromycin, levofloxacin, and moxifloxacin, women remained at higher risk of resistance even after other factors, including age, alcohol consumption, and body mass index, were taken into account.

The sex-based differences were more pronounced among patients who had previously experienced treatment failure. Among patients who had never received eradication treatment, the differences between men and women were small for most antibiotics. But among those with a history of treatment failure, clarithromycin resistance was 80.9% in women and 67.2% in men. Levofloxacin resistance was also higher in women, at 61.1%, than in men, at 48.9%.

The rate of multidrug resistance—resistance to several antibiotics at once—was also higher among women. Dual resistance to two antibiotics, clarithromycin and metronidazole, was 27.9% in women and 20.4% in men. Triple resistance, which also included resistance to quinolone antibiotics (levofloxacin and moxifloxacin), was 19.7% in women and 13.3% in men.

Multidrug resistance increased over time. Among men and women combined, the rate of dual resistance rose from 9.2% in 2003–2007 to 40.0% in 2018–2025, while the rate of triple resistance increased from 1.4% to 31.7%. In particular, the rate of dual resistance among men remained around 30% after 2013, whereas it continued to rise among women, reaching 50.0% in 2018–2025.

The significance of this study lies in its joint analysis of sex-based differences in H. pylori eradication treatment outcomes and antibiotic resistance, using large-scale patient data accumulated over more than 20 years. By examining both aspects together, the findings are expected to provide a basis for understanding why eradication is less successful in women and for developing treatment strategies that account for sex.

Corresponding author Professor Nayoung Kim said, “Taken together, the findings of the two studies suggest that both high antibiotic resistance and discontinuation of treatment due to side effects likely contribute to lower eradication success rates in women.” She added, “Women may have higher resistance because they are often exposed to antibiotics through treatment for gynecological or urinary tract infections. In the long term, reducing unnecessary antibiotic use is a fundamental way to curb resistance and eradication treatment failure.”

First author Professor Yong Hoon Choi said, “Women who have previously experienced eradication treatment failure are more likely to be resistant to multiple antibiotics, so it is advisable to check for antibiotic resistance before the next treatment using an antibiotic resistance gene test or a culture test.” He added, “Since side effects are also common, patients should receive a thorough explanation before treatment and have their side effects managed so they can complete the full course.”

The two studies were supported by the National Research Foundation of Korea (NRF) and the National Institute of Health of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. They were published online in the Korean Journal of Helicobacter and Upper Gastrointestinal Research, a specialist journal in upper gastrointestinal medicine, and Gut and Liver, an international journal in gastroenterology.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Nayoung Kim (left) and Professor Yong Hoon Choi of the Department of Gastroenterology at Seoul National University Bundang Hospital

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.