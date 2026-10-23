‘Gut Microbiota’ Tackles Complications of Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation... Severe Graft-Versus-Host Disease Drops Sharply from 34% to 5% with Butyrate

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A study has found that taking metabolites produced by gut microbes can dramatically reduce graft-versus-host disease, a potentially fatal complication that occurs after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. Graft-versus-host disease occurs when immune cells from the donor attack the patient’s body and is considered a major cause of increased morbidity and mortality after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

A team led by Professor Yoon Seok-yoon of the Department of Oncology and Hematology at Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital said it found that oral administration of sodium butyrate to patients who underwent hematopoietic stem cell transplantation sharply reduced the incidence of severe acute graft-versus-host disease, from 34% to 5%, and also greatly accelerated recovery of the gut microbiome ecosystem after transplantation.

The team led by Professor Yoon Seok-yoon had 39 patients who underwent allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation at Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital from September 2022 to December 2024 take 1,200 mg of sodium butyrate daily, starting at neutrophil engraftment and continuing until day 100. The researchers used 18 patients who underwent hematopoietic stem cell transplantation without sodium butyrate from March 2021 to June 2022 as a historical control group to determine whether sodium butyrate could reduce complications after transplantation.

The study found that the incidence of grade 2–4 acute graft-versus-host disease among patients who took sodium butyrate was 30%, significantly lower than the 53% in the control group. In particular, the incidence of severe grade 3–4 acute graft-versus-host disease, which is difficult to treat and carries a high risk, fell substantially to 5%, compared with 34% in the control group. Acute graft-versus-host disease affecting the gastrointestinal tract showed a tendency to decrease, and recovery of the gut microbiota after transplantation also improved.

Professor Yoon Seok-yoon said, “Acute graft-versus-host disease is an important complication that can determine the prognosis of patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. It is significant that we confirmed the possibility that sodium butyrate supplementation, which restores the gut environment, may reduce its incidence and severity.” He added, “However, this was a single-center study, so we will verify its effectiveness through controlled studies involving more patients.”

A paper by Professor Yoon Seok-yoon’s team, titled “Oral Sodium Butyrate Supplementation, Gut Microbiota Modulation, and Reduced Acute Graft-Versus-Host Disease After Allogeneic Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation,” was recently published in the international journal Transplantation and Cellular Therapy.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Yoon Seok-yoon

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.