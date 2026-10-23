“Grandparents, ask permission before hugging your grandchildren”... Controversy over government-backed campaign

Photo credit: The Irish News

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] “Ask permission even when hugging your grandchildren.”

A video released in Ireland suggesting that grandparents should seek consent before hugging their grandchildren was deleted after coming under fierce criticism.

According to local media including The Irish News, the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre (DRCC) in Ireland recently deleted three social media videos from its consent education campaign, We-Consent. Funded by Ireland’s Department of Justice, the campaign was designed to raise awareness of the importance of consent in everyday life.

The controversial video showed grandparents visiting a home. At the entrance, a grandson ran up excitedly and hugged them, while his granddaughter, standing a little farther away, looked uncomfortable. When the grandparents approached her too and tried to kiss and hug her, the girl’s discomfort became even more apparent.

The screen then displayed the words, “Not everyone wants a hug. Even if it’s from someone who loves them.” It followed with the message, “Awkward? It can be. Important? Of course,” and directed viewers to a website with information about consent.

After the video was released, criticism poured in that it treated even natural expressions of affection between family members as a problem. In particular, critics said it portrayed hugs from grandparents as uncomfortable or as something to be wary of. There were also repeated questions about whether it was appropriate to support such a campaign with taxpayers’ money.

As the controversy grew, Ireland’s Minister for Justice, Jim O’Callaghan, publicly distanced himself from the video, saying it did not represent the government’s views. He also criticized the video featuring grandparents as inappropriate and as denigrating them.

Criticism also came from Irish politicians. Lawmakers called the ad “a waste of resources,” arguing that the publicly funded video may not have been adequately reviewed during the planning stage or could hurt older people.

There was also criticism that “the video demonizes grandparents and reflects disdain for older people.”

The Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, which produced the video, explained that the campaign was intended to promote a culture of respecting consent and personal boundaries among members of society, including children.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.