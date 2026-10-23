Priest in his 60s responds to protesters’ abuse with a middle finger: “I don’t regret it—I didn’t even throw a punch”

Photo credit: Daily Mail

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A video of a priest in his 60s, who was protecting citizens from violent protests in Milan, Italy, responding in kind to a young man who swore at him and flipped him off has become a hot topic. Asked whether he regretted his actions, the priest said, “What is there to regret? I didn’t even throw a punch,” making clear that he saw his actions as different from physical violence.

According to foreign media outlets, including the Daily Mail, protesters were passing in front of the Church of Sant’Alessandro di Zebedia in downtown Milan, Italy, on the 17th (local time). Father Simone, 65, who was guarding the church, was then subjected to an insulting gesture by a young man passing by the protest site, who raised his middle finger. The masked young man also hurled insults at the priest.

Father Simone responded to the young man’s gesture with the same one.

After the video went viral online, the priest described what had happened, saying he had ushered people fleeing the protesters’ violence into the church.

He said, “The people who came into the church were tourists and passersby, not worshippers,” and claimed, “I let them stay until the confusion died down.”

He continued, “As the young people were passing by, someone showed me the middle finger,” adding, “They were young people too, so it wasn’t surprising.” He stressed that although he responded with the same gesture, he had no intention of using violence or making the situation worse.

He firmly ruled out regretting his actions when asked. Father Simone said, “I don’t think this is something that warrants the word ‘regret.’ Had I thrown a punch, that would be another matter, but even in the most difficult moments, I have never raised a hand to anyone.”

Meanwhile, protests are taking place in Italy over rising fuel costs and prices.

In particular, ongoing protests by truck drivers opposing the sharp rise in fuel costs have disrupted logistics. The protests began in the south and spread to other areas, affecting jet fuel supplies at some airports as well as road traffic.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.