Pokémon Cards Left in an Attic for 15 Years Sell for 2.8 Billion Won... “Thanks, Son”

Photo credit: Ewbank's Auctions, Daily Mail

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A British man struck it lucky after putting up for auction a collection of Pokémon cards he had kept in his home’s attic for 15 years. The cards sold for about 2.8 billion won.

The cards he had bought as an investment after taking an interest in the ones his son collected as a child were recognized for their tremendous value decades later.

According to local media outlets including the Daily Mail, the man, who lives in Woking, Surrey, England, recently read a story in a local newspaper about a Pokémon card selling for £6,000 (about 10 million won) or more, and decided to check the value of the cards he had kept.

He took some of his collection to a nearby auction house, but the valuation was unexpected.

That was because most of the cards were in the best condition, and as many as 42 complete sets were discovered.

The auction house initially estimated that the collection could fetch up to £270,000 (about 480 million won). But at an auction held on the 21st local time, collectors, investors and YouTubers competed to place bids, driving the final sale price up to £1.56 million (about 2.76 billion won).

The auction house said, “It was surprising that all the cards were in the best condition, but even more surprising that the owner had no idea of their value.” It added that they were left speechless when they confirmed that there were 42 complete sets. Forty-one of them went up for auction, while the owner kept one set.

The item that sold for the highest price was the “Legendary Collection Complete Master Set.” It consists of 110 cards, 110 reverse-holographic cards and four box topper cards. It included a Charizard card, one of the most popular Pokémon cards, in almost pristine condition. The initial estimate was £15,000–£20,000, but the final winning bid reached £100,000 (about 180 million won).

The owner began buying cards in the late 1990s, when his son started collecting Pokémon cards as a child. He liked the artwork on the cards and thought they could also be a good long-term investment.

The first set he bought cost about £300 (about 500,000 won). It was not a large sum at the time, but the set sold for £75,000 (about 130 million won) at this auction—about 260 times its original purchase price.

After his son lost interest in Pokémon, the cards were kept in the attic, organized in a custom-made Pokémon binder. They were kept unopened and carefully looked after, preserving their excellent condition despite the passage of many years.

Pokémon cards were first released in Japan in October 1996. Based on the Pokémon games, the cards also entered the North American and European markets in 1999. They became a hobby combining play and collecting, allowing people to collect their favorite characters while building card decks to battle others.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.