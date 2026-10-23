“There was a loud bang, then the plane suddenly dropped”... Turbulence injures four crew members

File photo courtesy of Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Four crew members were injured when a United Airlines passenger plane encountered severe turbulence shortly before landing. Passengers said they felt the plane suddenly drop just after hearing a loud bang.

According to People and other U.S. media outlets, United Airlines Flight UA1157, which departed Hawaii on the night of the 21st local time, encountered severe turbulence while approaching Los Angeles International Airport. There were 190 passengers and 10 crew members on board, and four crew members were injured and received treatment.

Passengers on board said they were frightened by the sudden shaking of the aircraft and its movement as if it were plunging.

One passenger said, “I was watching a movie when the plane suddenly dropped,” adding, “It felt like it dropped quite a bit.” The passenger continued, “The aircraft started shaking, and everyone screamed. It was really scary.”

Another passenger said there was a loud bang just before the plane began shaking. In an interview conducted shortly after landing, the passenger described what happened: “There was a loud bang, and then the plane started to drop.”

One passenger claimed to have seen a crew member with blood on their head and legs.

The captain reported to the control tower that the turbulence lasted for several seconds and felt similar to wake turbulence caused by another aircraft passing by.

Wake turbulence is a swirling airflow created behind an aircraft as it flies. When a following aircraft encounters it, the aircraft can shake. However, it has not been confirmed whether wake turbulence was the exact cause of this incident.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.