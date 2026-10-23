“Driving Group Change Through Responsible Management”... Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin to Also Serve as Emart CEO Following Shinsegae Property Appointment

◇Shinsegae Group Chairman Chung Yong-jin. Photo courtesy of Shinsegae Group

With Chairman Chung Yong-jin nominated as CEO of Emart, Shinsegae Group carried out its 2027 regular executive reshuffle.

Shinsegae Group said, “Chairman Chung, who declared a commitment to responsible management, selected partners to lead change and innovation across the group based on a single criterion: competence.”

Kim Hong-geuk, head of Shinsegae Casa and the nominee for Emart’s new CEO, will also serve as CEO of SSG.com.

Among the executives at the Management Strategy Office, Choi Taek-won, CEO of SSG.com, was appointed head of management support, overseeing the group’s personnel affairs and audits. Park Seung-hak, head of the leisure business division at Josun Hotels & Resorts, was named head of external affairs, responsible for public relations and government relations. Jeon Sang-jin, head of management at the Strategy Office and a vice president, will remain in his position.

Huh Min-ho, who served as CEO of CJ Olive Young for 10 years, was recruited as head of Shinsegae Casa and nominated as its CEO.

Shinsegae International Inc. is reorganizing into a Fashion Division and a Cosmetics Division. Its current CEO, Kim Duk-joo, will lead the Fashion Division, while Huh Min-ho will also head the Cosmetics Division.

Gi In-ju, CEO of SMPMC, was nominated to head the Shinsegae baseball team, accelerating preparations for the “Cheongna Dome Stadium era.”

Shinsegae Group said the latest regular executive reshuffle was intended to take both “stability” and “change” into account. It said bold appointments and placing executives in their 40s in key roles would bring a fresh breeze of change to the organization, while retaining the heads of major affiliates that had delivered results would also help ensure organizational stability.

The group promoted a record 36 new executives and actively selected executives in their 40s, bringing their share of all group executives to 18%, the highest level on record.

Chairman Chung, who took office as CEO of Shinsegae Property Inc. in June, is also expected to officially assume the role of CEO of Emart following a shareholders’ meeting. He plans to directly lead major affiliates under a co-CEO structure alongside Kim Hong-geuk, CEO of Emart, and Lee Hyeong-cheon, CEO of Shinsegae Property Inc.

Shinsegae Group is giving concrete shape to its ambition to move beyond retail and become a lifestyle, content and entertainment company. Examples include Reflection AI in artificial intelligence (AI), Aman Group in real estate development, and Skydance Media in content. The group plans to continue recruiting talent and spreading its innovation DNA throughout the organization to achieve this vision.

Shinsegae Group said, “Chairman Chung has determined that he will take a direct leadership role during the major industrial transformation driven by artificial intelligence and lead change across the group,” adding, “By finding talent based on merit, we will maximize the competitiveness of our core businesses and deliver results in future growth businesses as well.”

Reporter Sohyung Kim | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.