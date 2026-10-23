Lithium battery ignites in garbage truck... “A nightmare no one wants to experience has actually happened”

Photo courtesy of Clearaway Recycling

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A fire broke out in a garbage collection truck headed to a recycling center in the UK after a lithium battery ignited. The battery, which had been discarded with regular trash, sparked the blaze. Staff at the scene responded quickly, and no one was injured.

According to UK media outlet Need To Know, a fire recently broke out in a garbage collection truck headed to a recycling center in Basildon, Essex, England. A lithium battery hidden in a pile of trash caught fire, and the flames spread to the waste inside the truck.

Footage released to the public showed staff dealing with burning trash as smoke and flames billowed from the truck. They sprayed water on the trash to cool it down, then used an excavator to remove the burning waste from the truck and put out the fire.

The company described the incident as one of the most frightening situations that can occur in the waste management industry. The company said, “It’s the kind of nightmare no one in the waste industry wants to experience, but unfortunately, it has actually happened,” adding, “A lithium battery mixed in with a pile of trash caught fire, setting ablaze a collection truck on its way to our facility.”

The company also warned, “What’s frightening is that batteries can catch fire without any warning,” and that “a truckload of ordinary trash can turn into a serious emergency in an instant.” It went on to urge people to “think twice before throwing things away,” emphasizing that “one battery can change everything.”

Meanwhile, used batteries must not be thrown away with regular trash in South Korea either.

According to the Korea Consumer Federation, small lithium-ion batteries (such as those in power banks, smartphones and small household appliances) pose a very high fire risk, so disposing of them in pay-as-you-throw bags (regular trash) or with ordinary recyclables (such as plastic and metal) is strictly prohibited. Used batteries must be placed in dedicated battery collection bins installed at apartment complexes, community service centers (administrative welfare centers), district offices, large supermarkets and other locations.

When disposing of batteries, prevent fires caused by short circuits by covering the battery terminals (the charging terminal and the positive and negative poles) with nonconductive insulating tape, or by placing the batteries in plastic wrap or a resealable bag. Electronic products with non-removable batteries (such as power banks and small vacuum cleaners) should be disposed of whole through collection bins for discarded appliances or battery and appliance take-back systems. Used batteries from electric vehicles (EVs) and medium- to large-sized lithium-ion batteries are high-voltage, high-capacity products, so trained professionals handle their removal, storage and recycling.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.