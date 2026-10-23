“Stopped 1 cm short of the heart”... Metal rod pierced his groin and passed through his body; 12-year-old boy survives

Photo credit: E2W, The Sun

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A 12-year-old boy in Russia survived despite suffering severe injuries when a metal rod pierced his body while he was playing. The rod entered near his groin and traveled upward along his abdomen, reaching the center of his chest, but stopped less than 1 cm from the pericardium, the membrane surrounding the heart.

According to The Sun and other foreign media outlets, earlier this month a boy who lives in the Urzhum area of Russia’s Kirov Oblast fell onto a protruding metal rod while playing and was rushed to the hospital.

According to medical staff, the rod entered near the boy’s groin and traveled upward along the front of the abdominal wall, penetrating as far as the mediastinum in the center of the chest. The mediastinum is the space between the lungs that contains the heart and major blood vessels. The rod came within less than 1 cm of the pericardium, which surrounds and protects the heart, but fortunately did not directly damage it.

A multidisciplinary surgical team comprising specialists from several departments removed the metal rod and closed the wound. The boy then underwent treatment to prevent complications and a prolonged recovery. He has since been discharged and is reportedly receiving outpatient care.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.