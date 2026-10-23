Concern over ‘heavy-metal elimination’ injections being hyped as fatigue remedies... KMA warns of misuse and overuse of ‘chelation injections’

File photo: Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Concerns have been raised about the misuse and overuse of chelation injections, which some medical institutions promote as “vascular-cleansing injections,” “toxin-removal injections” and “anti-aging injections.”

In a press release issued on the 23rd, the Korean Medical Association (KMA) expressed serious concern about the recent inappropriate use of chelation injections for fatigue recovery or anti-aging, or as a means of evading workplace environmental regulations. The KMA urged restraint in making exaggerated promotional claims unsupported by medical evidence and called for careful clinical judgment that puts patient safety first, noting that chelation injections can cause serious side effects, including kidney damage.

Chelation injections are said to be a treatment in which substances in intravenous fluids, such as EDTA (ethylenediaminetetraacetic acid), are injected into the body to bind heavy metals or toxic substances that have accumulated there—including lead, mercury and zinc—and excrete them in the urine.

The injections were originally approved as prescription medicines for treating patients with severe heavy-metal poisoning.

According to the KMA, chelation injections can cause side effects such as kidney damage, so careful judgment that takes into account the patient’s condition and medical need is necessary. The association said that promoting the injections as having specific benefits without sufficient medical evidence, or using them without adequately considering the patient’s condition and need for treatment, could jeopardize patient safety.

The KMA said, “Information about the efficacy and safety of medicines should be provided on the basis of scientific evidence, and it is not appropriate to mislead the public by exaggerating claims about effects for which evidence is lacking,” adding, “We will work to prevent harm caused by inappropriate use of medicines, putting public health and patient safety first, and to foster a healthcare environment in which physicians’ professional clinical judgments are respected.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.