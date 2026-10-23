Hallym University Medical Center Wins Top Prize in Healthcare Institution ESG Contest... Inclusive Employment Model for People with Disabilities Bears Fruit

A hospital robot integrated-control operator at Hallym University Medical Center checks the operating status of medical service robots.

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Hallym University Medical Center (Medical Center Director Lee Jae-joon) won the top prize in a contest organized by health authorities in recognition of its ESG management achievements through the creation of tailored jobs for people with disabilities. The medical center said it received the top award in the best practices category at the awards ceremony for the “2026 Healthcare Institution ESG Management Best Practices and Ideas Contest,” held on the 22nd at COEX Magok in Seoul. It was highly praised for successfully breaking with the healthcare sector’s traditional employment model for people with disabilities, which centered on simple support tasks, and building inclusive employment models that draw on professional skills, including “hospital robot integrated-control operators,” “a performing arts group of artists with disabilities,” and “workers with burn experience.”

The contest, organized by the Korea Health Industry Development Institute and the Health Insurance Review & Assessment Service, was established to identify and promote exemplary ESG management practices and ideas at healthcare institutions. Hallym University Medical Center received the award for its case, “Beyond Jobs to Expertise and the Future: Building an Inclusive Employment Model for People with Disabilities Tailored to Healthcare Institutions.”

There was a strong perception that the nature of work at healthcare institutions limited the roles people with disabilities could perform. Existing jobs also tended to be concentrated in simple support work, leaving few opportunities for people with disabilities to demonstrate their diverse abilities and expertise.

In response, Hallym University Medical Center analyzed hospital operations, developed tailored roles in which people with disabilities could apply their expertise, and built an employment system that supports them from training and recruitment through workplace adjustment. In particular, it turned robot operations created by the hospital’s digital transformation into professional jobs and broadened the range of roles by connecting artistic talent and treatment experience with patient support.

◇ Turning Robot Operations into Professional Jobs... Training “Hospital Robot Integrated-Control Operators”

One distinctive example is the role of “hospital robot integrated-control operator.” As the use of medical service robots in hospitals has increased, so has the need for staff dedicated to checking their condition, monitoring and controlling them, responding to errors, and maintaining operational records.

Drawing on its hands-on experience operating robots, Hallym University Medical Center’s Command Center analyzed the work and developed technical roles that people with disabilities could perform. It prepared job manuals and checklists to help employees follow established procedures and standards, and also built a specialized training system in cooperation with the Korea Employment Agency for Persons with Disabilities (KEAD).

At present, three robot integrated-control operators with disabilities at Hallym University Sacred Heart Hospital manage 77 robots, including medication-delivery and guide robots. They check operating status on control screens and go to the site to address any errors. Their work helps ensure the reliable operation of robots used to deliver medication and guide patients.

Operator A said, “What makes me proudest is hearing that our work managing the robots has made it easier for medical staff and employees to do their jobs,” adding, “I find it rewarding to be entrusted with work that helps the hospital.”

Hallym University Medical Center is also discussing ways to introduce its internally developed roles and training programs with many healthcare institutions so they can be used at other hospitals. Building on its experience developing the robot integrated-control operator role, it plans to create follow-up roles, including a “smart hospital care manager.”

◇ Supporting Patient Recovery Through “Musical Talent” and “Experience with Burn Treatment”

In 2023, Hallym University Medical Center hired artists with disabilities trained in piano, violin, flute and other disciplines, and founded the Hallym View Ensemble. It provides these artists with jobs that make use of their training and offers patients and their caregivers emotional comfort through music.

The Hallym View Ensemble performs at affiliated hospitals for patients, caregivers, and staff. Starting with a performance at the Hwaseong City Dongtan Senior Welfare Center in October 2024, it expanded its activities to include outreach performances in partnership with local welfare centers. It has performed a total of 22 times for approximately 5,500 audience members.

Established in 2008, the Hallym Burn Foundation also supports the social reintegration of people with burn experience and provides assistance to patients through its “Burn Experience Coordinators” and the “Hallym Pressure Garment Research Institute.” Drawing on their own experience of burn treatment and recovery, burn experience coordinators offer burn patients and their families candid counseling and professional mentoring, and support their return to daily life.

The Hallym Pressure Garment Research Institute employs people with disabilities who have burn experience, helping them achieve economic independence and return to society. Drawing on skills acquired through specialized training, they make custom compression garments needed for burn patients’ scar management and rehabilitation, supporting their recovery.

◇ Expanding Employment Opportunities for People with Disabilities Inside and Outside Hospitals

In addition, Hallym University Medical Center is expanding employment through direct hiring and linked employment with standard workplaces for people with disabilities. Within its hospitals, employees with disabilities work in 13 departments, including pharmacy, wards, rehabilitation, hospital administration, and customer support, and the number of directly hired employees is also trending upward.

Hallym University Medical Center was previously recognized for expanding employment for people with disabilities and improving working conditions, receiving the Minister of Employment and Labor Award at the Korea Employment Agency for Persons with Disabilities’ 2024 Disability Employment Consulting Results Sharing Contest.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Kim Eun-sook, team leader of Hallym University Medical Center’s Future Strategy Team (right), receives the top award in the best practices category at the awards ceremony for the “2026 Healthcare Institution ESG

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.