Memo of U.S. envoy who met Putin leaked; words “progress” and “deal” spotted

Steve Witkoff (left), the U.S. presidential envoy who met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia, on the 21st (local time), and his memo, which was spotted by Russian media.

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Attention has turned to negotiations to end the war in Ukraine after a handwritten memo by Steve Witkoff, the U.S. presidential envoy who met with Russian President Vladimir Putin, was caught on camera by the press. The memo reportedly contained phrases to the effect of “felt some progress” and “need to consolidate this achievement,” as well as a reference to a trilateral meeting. At the end, it also included the phrase “this deal.”

According to Russian media outlets including RBC, Witkoff’s memo contained wording that could be interpreted as meaning that the United States had made some progress in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine and was seeking to turn it into a concrete agreement. However, it has not been confirmed whether the memo was deliberately exposed to the media or what specific negotiation points it referred to.

Russia’s official account was cautious. Yuri Ushakov, Putin’s foreign policy aide, said Witkoff had reported that new, subtle changes had been detected after he arrived in Russia, following his meetings in Oslo, Norway, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European officials. Ushakov added that the changes did not fully align with Russia’s position.

Putin has reportedly agreed in principle to resuming trilateral negotiations involving the U.S. and Ukraine.

Talks are being discussed for Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE), as early as November. However, the specific schedule and format of the negotiations are still being coordinated, and an agreement to resume talks does not in itself mean that the parties have agreed on terms for ending the war.

The United States says it wants to revive momentum in the negotiations through diplomatic mediation. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said that no progress could be made unless Russia and Ukraine sat down together, and that the United States was ready to serve as a mediator.

However, the two sides remain far apart on territorial issues, the biggest obstacle to the negotiations. Putin has claimed the territories Ukraine has lost as historically Russian territory. Russia says that, in addition to territorial issues, the postwar security arrangements between Russia and Europe should also be discussed.

Ukraine opposes ending the war by conceding territory. In a recent interview, President Zelenskyy said Ukrainian forces had no plans to withdraw from Donbas. In addition to territorial issues, Ukraine considers security guarantees to deter future Russian attacks, air defense support and U.S. intelligence support to be important items on the negotiating agenda.

It remains unclear whether Witkoff’s memo reflects actual progress in the negotiations or was a signal intended to create a negotiating atmosphere. The United States appears to be highlighting the possibility of an agreement and seeking to strengthen its role as a mediator, but it is still uncertain how much Russia and Ukraine are willing to concede on territorial and security issues.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.