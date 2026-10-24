Bingo at a funeral in front of the coffin?... Was it the deceased’s final wish?

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A video showing family members playing bingo around the deceased’s coffin at a funeral in Colombia has been released, drawing attention. While some have called this an unusual way to remember the deceased, others have said that death does not have to be commemorated only in a solemn manner.

According to local outlets including Q'hubo Medellín, the video was filmed in Buenaventura, a city on Colombia’s Pacific coast. It shows mourners gathered around the coffin, sitting or standing as they listen to the letters and numbers called out by the host and mark them on their bingo cards.

The mourners, however, continued the game calmly, without laughing or talking loudly. Flowers, balloons, and black-and-white photos of the deceased during their lifetime had been placed around the coffin. The family reportedly joined in what was described as a “last bingo game” as they gathered to bid farewell to the deceased.

A range of reactions followed after the video spread online.

Some internet users criticized the gathering, saying, “Playing games at a funeral is disrespectful to the deceased.” Others commented, “It’s hard to understand not showing grief.” On the other hand, some said that the region also has a culture of honoring the deceased with music and celebration. The way people bid farewell to the deceased can vary according to local and family traditions, they noted.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.