Man in his 40s dies after falling from his father's grave when its cover collapses

Photo: O Globo

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A man in his 40s died in Brazil after sitting on his father's grave and falling when the structure collapsed.

According to the New York Post and other foreign media outlets, on the 21st local time, a 48-year-old man identified as A visited São José Municipal Cemetery in Brazil's Espírito Santo state to attend the funeral of a friend who had died in a traffic accident.

After attending the funeral, he went to the cemetery where his father was buried. As he sat on the concrete cover of his father's grave, the structure suddenly collapsed, and he fell into the burial chamber below.

A loud noise sounded as he fell, alerting mourners nearby to the accident, and they contacted emergency services. Rescuers who arrived at the scene confirmed that he was already dead.

The city authorities responsible for the cemetery expressed their condolences over the accident and urged visitors to take extra care. They also said that while the local government manages the cemetery's common areas, the families are responsible for maintaining and repairing individual graves and burial chambers. Police are investigating the exact circumstances of the accident and the cause of death.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.