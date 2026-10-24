Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong Signs Agreement to Promote Organ and Human Tissue Donations from Brain-Dead Donors

[Sportschosun | Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong (Hospital President Lee Hyeong-rae) has signed separate memorandums of understanding with the Samsung Medical Center Tissue Bank and the Korea Public Tissue Bank to promote organ and human tissue donations from brain-dead donors.

On the 12th, Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong signed an MOU on brain-dead donor tissue procurement with the Samsung Medical Center Tissue Bank (Director Park Jae-beom) to cooperate on human tissue donations. Under the agreement, the institutions will strengthen their cooperation throughout the human tissue donation process and work together to facilitate donations.

Then, on the 22nd, it signed an MOU to establish a cooperative system for one-stop procurement of organs and human tissue from brain-dead donors with the Korea Public Tissue Bank, a foundation (Director Heo Yun-jeong), and the National Institute of Organ, Tissue and Blood Management (Director Shin Seung-il). The three-party agreement was pursued to strengthen the existing cooperation system for organ and human tissue donations and enable faster, more efficient procurement at donation sites. The three institutions agreed to cooperate on joint projects to promote organ and human tissue donations and to establish a practical cooperation system for integrated organ and human tissue procurement.

Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong expects that working with two tissue banks that have different operating characteristics and donation acceptance criteria will broaden opportunities for human tissue donation. Even when donation through one institution is difficult, the possibility can be assessed through the other, allowing the wishes of donors and their bereaved families to be respected as fully as possible. The hospital also expects this to help ensure that donors and their families are treated with respect and to realize the noble value of sharing life.

“Through this agreement, we will uphold the noble value of sharing life, passed on to us by donors, and protect the health and well-being of the public,” said Lee Hyeong-rae, president of Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong. “Drawing on the hospital’s extensive experience and efforts, we will contribute to improving public health.”

The Organ Transplant Center at Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong has the specialized infrastructure to carry out the entire transplant process, from identifying organ donors and determining brain death to organ retrieval, transplant surgery and postoperative care. In particular, the hospital has been designated a Hospital-based Organ Procurement Organization (HOPO) and has established a systematic clinical care environment to facilitate organ donation and transplantation involving brain-dead donors. It also works to support the long-term health of transplant patients and promote the sharing of life, with a focus on medical professionals specializing in organ transplantation and multidisciplinary specialists.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

Exterior view of Kyung Hee University Hospital at Gangdong

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.