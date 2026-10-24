“The more severe the liver fibrosis, the higher the risk of arrhythmia—up to fivefold”; 6.82-fold for atrial fibrillation

File photo source: Pixabay

A study has found that among patients with fatty liver disease, the more severe the liver fibrosis, the greater the risk of developing a new arrhythmia, particularly atrial fibrillation. The increase was especially pronounced among people aged 50 and older with a high FIB-4 index, which indicates the degree of liver fibrosis.

A team led by Professor Kim Seung-hyun of the Department of Cardiology and Professor Ryu Dam of the Department of Gastroenterology at Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital analyzed the relationship between liver fibrosis and future arrhythmia in 10,263 patients with fatty liver, using data from Lifelines, a large population-based cohort study in the Netherlands.

The research team specifically examined the relationship between the FIB-4 index, a noninvasive measure of liver fibrosis, and arrhythmias newly detected in subsequent electrocardiogram tests. Using the FIB-4 index, which is calculated from liver test results, platelet count and age, they divided patients into groups with high and low liver fibrosis burdens and compared the rates of newly occurring arrhythmias between the groups.

The study found that patients with fatty liver disease and a FIB-4 index of 1.45 or higher had a fivefold risk of developing a newly detected arrhythmia during follow-up compared with patients whose index was below 1.45. The risk of atrial fibrillation was 6.82 times as high. These associations remained even after adjusting for all metabolic risk factors, including diabetes, hypertension and dyslipidemia.

In an age-based analysis, participants aged 50 and older with a high FIB-4 index had about 2.7 times the risk of developing atrial fibrillation, a statistically significant association even after adjustment for major metabolic risk factors. The risk of arrhythmia overall also tended to be about twice as high. Among participants under 50, no new arrhythmias occurred during follow-up, even when the liver fibrosis index was high.

Professor Kim Seung-hyun said, “This study confirmed that liver fibrosis is an indicator not only of the prognosis of liver disease itself but also of the risk of developing arrhythmia.” He added, “When treating patients with fatty liver disease, an integrated approach is needed that considers not only the progression of liver disease but also the risk of arrhythmias, including atrial fibrillation.”

Professor Ryu Dam added, “This study confirmed that liver health and heart health are closely connected. In particular, when patients aged 50 and older with fatty liver disease have high liver fibrosis levels, regular monitoring is needed, with the possibility of arrhythmia in mind.”

Meanwhile, a paper by the team of Professors Kim Seung-hyun and Ryu Dam, titled “Relationship Between the Degree of Liver Fibrosis and the Risk of Arrhythmia in Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Fatty Liver Disease,” was recently published in the international journal Scientific Reports.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Kim Seung-hyun (left) and Professor Ryu Dam

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.