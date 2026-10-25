LOTTE Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd.’s In-House Baseball Team Finishes Runner-Up in Giants Cup Tournament as Club Support Pays Off

LOTTE Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd.’s in-house baseball team finished runner-up in the 2026 Giants Cup Lotte Group Baseball Tournament. The tournament, which began in 2011, is an in-house baseball competition for employees of Lotte Group affiliates (subsidiaries). This year’s tournament opened with a ceremony on April 6, and the final was held on the 2nd.

According to LOTTE Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd. on the 25th, its in-house baseball clubs include LEC Giants, founded in 2009, and Lotte Seagulls, founded in 2011. This year, the two teams joined forces to form one team for the Lotte Group baseball tournament. The team had been eliminated in the preliminary rounds every year, but reached the semifinals last year and the final this year. Expanded support for club activities was central to this change. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, LOTTE Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd. has strengthened its in-house clubs to give employees more opportunities to stay energized and connect with one another outside work. The company believed that sharing hobbies with colleagues from different departments and at different levels would naturally broaden communication, while exercise and leisure could help relieve everyday stress and bring more energy to employees’ work lives.

LOTTE Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd. established a stable foundation for the baseball clubs through club-activity grants and company-wide support funds, financed by proceeds from its employee welfare fund. With this support, the players trained regularly and gained match experience, improving their teamwork and performance.

For example, LOTTE Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd. supported the working arrangements of employees in its in-house baseball club so they could make time for club activities. It informed each department of the team’s training and match schedules and, as long as work was not disrupted, accommodated members’ participation. An executives’ cheering squad attended the main-round games, and around 120 people, including employees and their family members, also came to cheer on the team at the final.

To encourage a range of club activities, including the in-house baseball club, LOTTE Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd. has revamped the “Club Day” program, which it has run since 2010, as “Refresh Day” this year. It moved the program from the last Wednesday of each month to the third Friday and introduced an early finish at 4 p.m. that day, making it possible to combine club activities with the weekend. The program’s purpose was broadened so that employees who do not participate in clubs could also spend time recharging with their families. LOTTE Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd. currently has 16 in-house clubs, with a total of 445 participants.

A representative of LOTTE Engineering & Construction Co., Ltd. said, “Clubs provide a space where employees can share their interests and interact naturally,” adding, “We will take members’ feedback into account and support club activities so that they can continue.”

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.