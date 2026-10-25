Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital Radiologic Technologist Jang Seong-ung and Professor Lee Hyeong-nam Win Best Poster Presentation Award at International Conference

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital announced on the 23rd that Radiologic Technologist Jang Seong-ung and Professor Lee Hyeong-nam of the Department of Radiology had won the Best Poster Presentation Award (Gold Medal) at the Korean Society of Interventional Radiology International Conference (IGET 2026), held recently at Seoul Dragon City in Yongsan.

The two received the award for presenting their jointly conducted study, “A Time-Weighted Theoretical Model of Occupational Radiation Exposure During Radioembolization for Liver Cancer.” Jang Seong-ung was the lead author, and Professor Lee Hyeong-nam was the corresponding author.

The study theoretically calculated the radiation exposure received by healthcare workers during radioembolization for liver cancer and analyzed how the amount of radioactive material used and the handling time affected exposure levels.

It provided a basis for predicting radiation exposure that could occur during procedures and for creating procedural environments that take healthcare workers’ safety into account.

Radiologic Technologist Jang Seong-ung said, “I hope this study will help ensure that the radiation safety of healthcare workers is considered more systematically,” adding, “I will continue conducting research, drawing on my clinical experience and expertise, to improve both the quality of patient care and the safety of healthcare workers.”

Meanwhile, this is the first time a radiologic technologist has participated as lead author and received an award at the Korean Society of Interventional Radiology International Conference (IGET 2026). The award is also significant because a physician performing the procedure and a radiologic technologist collaborated to develop a clinical safety issue into academic research.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

Radiologic Technologist Jang Seong-ung (left) of Soonchunhyang University Cheonan Hospital and Professor Lee Hyeong-nam of the Department of Radiology

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.