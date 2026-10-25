Professor Kim Yang-su of Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital Takes Office as Korean Orthopaedic Association Chairman, Vows to Prepare for “a New 100 Years”

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Professor Kim Yang-su of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at The Catholic University of Korea, Seoul St. Mary’s Hospital, has officially taken office as the 70th chairman of the Korean Orthopaedic Association. His term runs from November 2026 to November 2027.

The Korean Orthopaedic Association is a leading society with a proud 70-year history and tradition that has led the country in orthopaedic care, research and education. Professor Kim presented a blueprint to overcome the crises facing university hospitals and clinical settings amid the restructuring of tertiary hospitals, distortions in severity classification and the exclusion of essential medical care, and to prepare for a new 100 years based on past achievements.

During his term, Professor Kim will focus on establishing orthopedics’ standing with the government and the public, fostering members’ pride and protecting their rights and interests, and innovating academic programs and residency training. In particular, he plans to expand support for young researchers and education by establishing an “Orthopaedic Advancement Fund Task Force,” successfully publish the “Textbook of Korean Orthopaedics, 9th Edition” early next year, and build a robust training system by introducing a “Core Competency Assessment for Residents” and improving the inspection system.

In remarks on taking office, Professor Kim said, “In a super-aged society, musculoskeletal diseases are directly linked to people’s lives. I will firmly establish orthopedics’ standing as essential medical care and take the lead in resolving pressing issues, including improving the severity classification system and securing appropriate reimbursement rates.” He added, “Through future-oriented training reforms, including the introduction of an AI course, and by protecting members’ rights and interests, I will build an association in which every member can take pride.”

Meanwhile, Professor Kim Yang-su is a leading expert in shoulder surgery and arthroscopic surgery. He has continuously contributed to standardizing surgical techniques and advancing scholarship, having served as chair of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at The Catholic University of Korea, president of the Korean Shoulder and Elbow Society, and president of the Korean Arthroscopy Society.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Kim Yang-su

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.