Mother-in-law cared for daughter-in-law in a vegetative state for 17 years: “She married my son, so she’s my child”

Photo: Weibo, South China Morning Post (SCMP)

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A mother-in-law in her 60s in China has moved people with the story of how she cared for her daughter-in-law for 17 years after she fell into a vegetative state in a traffic accident just a month after getting married. After years of care, the daughter-in-law can now speak and walk, and has reportedly improved to the point where she can recently make simple meals herself.

According to Hong Kong outlet SCMP, Ms. Xu, who lives in Qingyun County, Shandong Province, China, was hit by a truck in 2009 and fell into a vegetative state. The tragedy came about a month after she got married.

Afterward, Xu Anfengying, 68, stayed by her daughter-in-law’s side and cared for her.

She prepared liquid food for every meal and spoon-fed it to her daughter-in-law. Each meal took as long as an hour. To prevent pressure sores, she turned her daughter-in-law over more than 10 times a day, and also took charge of washing her when she could not control her bowel or bladder. She frequently massaged her to keep her muscles from stiffening.

Along with providing physical care, Ms. Xu never stopped talking with her daughter-in-law. She told her about news from the family and village, and played songs her daughter-in-law liked. Whenever she had time, she called her daughter-in-law by name and waited for a response.

After several years, the daughter-in-law emerged from the vegetative state. However, her brain had been severely damaged in the accident, and her cognitive abilities remained at the level of a 4-year-old child. Ms. Xu Anfengying helped her daughter-in-law walk again and worked with her on rehabilitation exercises.

Ms. Xu has now recovered enough to speak in short phrases and make simple meals by herself. A video also shows her telling her mother-in-law, “I like Mom.”

Ms. Xu Anfengying said, “She married my son, so she’s my child. How could I pretend not to know her?”

She was relieved that her daughter-in-law had become able to make food herself, but also worried about her life ahead.

Ms. Xu Anfengying said, “I have no other wish than for my daughter-in-law to keep getting better,” adding, “Now that she can cook, I feel a little more at ease. She’ll be able to get something to eat even after I’m gone.”

She added, “I told my son that he must continue to care for his wife even after I die.”

Ms. Xu Anfengying is also facing difficulties because of her advanced age and health problems. She said she had been suffering from leg pain for a long time and also had high blood pressure. “Of course, I envy others when I see them dancing in the square and enjoying themselves, but my responsibility is to care for my daughter-in-law,” she said.

After the story became known, comments calling it moving flooded Chinese social media.

Internet users have responded with comments such as, “This is truly great maternal love. I salute this mother-in-law,” “I hope she lives a long and healthy life,” and “I hope she recovers further and can enjoy a full life.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.