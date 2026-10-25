Heartburn brushed off as “Indigestion again?” turns out to be a sign of stomach cancer... What is the most accurate test?

AI-generated image

[Sportschosun, reporter Jang Jong-ho] The bloating and discomfort that can feel like indigestion after a meal are often dismissed as simple indigestion or chronic gastritis. But stomach cancer, one of the most common cancers among Koreans, can also begin with symptoms that seem ordinary and familiar. In particular, stomach cancer—which becomes much more common in men than in women after age 50—is easy to overlook because it often causes no distinct pain in its early stages.

Stomach cancer is a general term for malignant tumors that develop in the stomach; in most cases, it refers to gastric adenocarcinoma, which arises from glandular cells in the stomach lining. Cancer that begins in the innermost layer, the mucosa, can invade deeper into the stomach wall over time. As it advances, it can spread to nearby lymph nodes as well as other organs, including the liver, lungs and peritoneum. How deeply the cancer has invaded the stomach wall is therefore an important factor in determining the course of treatment.

Stomach cancer develops through the combined effects of multiple factors rather than a single cause. One of the most important is infection with Helicobacter pylori, which can cause chronic inflammation of the stomach lining and lead to changes such as atrophic gastritis or intestinal metaplasia. A diet that frequently includes salty, processed or charred foods can also continually irritate the stomach lining and increase the risk; smoking and heavy drinking can raise it further. Other factors that may play a role include family history, previous stomach-removal surgery and chronic gastritis.

Stomach cancer often causes few symptoms in its early stages, or may present with very common symptoms such as heartburn, bloating and indigestion. As the disease progresses, symptoms may include weight loss, reduced appetite, difficulty getting food down, repeated vomiting, anemia and signs of bleeding such as black stools. By then, however, the disease has often already advanced considerably. The persistence of symptoms matters more than their severity. Even if the discomfort is not severe, recurring symptoms should not be assumed to be a simple digestive problem; their cause should be checked. Prompt medical attention is particularly important if unexplained weight loss, reduced appetite, difficulty swallowing or black stools occur.

The most accurate way to detect stomach cancer is an upper endoscopy. If an abnormal area is found, a biopsy is used to confirm the diagnosis, and tests such as CT scans are then used to assess how far the cancer has progressed and determine the course of treatment. Because stomach cancer is often found during screening before symptoms appear, it is important to have regular upper endoscopies after age 40, even without symptoms. People should cut back on salty foods and irritating dietary habits, eat plenty of vegetables and fruit, quit smoking and limit alcohol. If a Helicobacter pylori infection is confirmed, it is advisable to consult a specialist about whether treatment is appropriate.

Professor Cho Jun-hyeong of the Department of Gastroenterology at Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital emphasized, “Stomach cancer can be treated successfully when detected early, but the later it is found, the more complex and burdensome treatment can become. If stomach discomfort persists, don’t assume it’s just indigestion; you should identify the cause through proper testing.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho | bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Cho Jun-hyeong

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.