AI, Obesity and Super-Aging... Korean Academy of Family Medicine Fall Conference Concludes Successfully: “Leading Rapidly Changing Primary Care”

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] The Korean Academy of Family Medicine, chaired by Kim Cheol-min, held its 2026 Fall Conference at the Yeosu Convention Center over two days, on the 24th and 25th.

The conference brought together around 600 healthcare professionals and presented a concise vision for the future of primary care, focusing on five key words reflecting the rapidly changing medical environment: AI, prevention, older adults, obesity and cancer.

The two-day conference featured 42 symposia and seminars.

In his keynote address, Jeong Seung-pil, head of the Dongnam Institute of Radiological & Medical Sciences, stressed the role of family medicine in a new era, speaking on “The New Role of Korean Family Medicine in the Era of Super-Aging and Superintelligence.” In keeping with this focus, the conference theme also outlined the direction for Korea’s primary care, represented by family medicine, amid a changing medical environment. Notably, lectures on clinical care using artificial intelligence (AI) in primary care were held across multiple sessions.

Talks on the recently prominent primary care innovation initiative also drew interest, including a forum where perspectives from academia, civic groups and the government were heard on the role of family medicine in new models of primary care.

Strong interest in GLP-1 drugs for obesity treatment continued throughout the conference. Various sessions were devoted to both drugs currently in use and new drugs nearing launch, attracting attention.

A range of awards were presented at the conference ceremony. The honor of Family Physician of the Year went to Professor Won Jang-won of Kyung Hee University College of Medicine.

The Primary Care Academic Award, sponsored by HANDOK Inc., went to Kim Young-sik, director of Seoul Asan Kim Young-sik Clinic.

Awards were also presented for oral and poster presentations based on about 100 abstracts. The Outstanding Research Presentation Award was divided into specialist and resident categories.

The specialist category awards went to Professor Shin Bo-kyung of Dong-A University College of Medicine and Professor Lee Do-hee of Korea University College of Medicine. The resident category awards went to Kim Ji-hyun of Keimyung University School of Medicine, Kim Hyun-soo of Jesus Hospital, Jeong Suk-hyeon of Kangwon University College of Medicine, and Min So-yun of the Catholic University College of Medicine.

The KJFM Academic Awards, presented by KJFM, the journal published by the Korean Academy of Family Medicine, recognized Professor Kim Young-sang of Bundang CHA Hospital and Professor Choi Jeong-in of Pusan National University Yangsan Hospital in the citation category. In the Best Reviewer category, the awards went to Professor Jo Hyun of Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital and Professor Yoon Jae-moon of Seoul National University Hospital.

The Resident Outstanding Lecturer category, held at every conference to strengthen residents’ presentation skills, saw resident Lee Hyun-ju of the Catholic University College of Medicine take the grand prize. The excellence award went to resident Han Sung-jin of Ajou University School of Medicine, while the encouragement awards went to Kim Dong-min of Hallym University College of Medicine and Kang Ga-hyeong of Chosun University College of Medicine.

Kim Cheol-min, chairman of the Korean Academy of Family Medicine, said, “This conference can be summed up in five key words: AI, prevention, older adults, obesity and cancer.” He emphasized, “As the primary care environment is changing rapidly, we will continue our efforts through a variety of platforms, including conferences, continuing education courses, online CME and social media, so that members of the Korean Academy of Family Medicine can develop their clinical skills and adapt well to new systems.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.