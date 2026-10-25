Two Philippine Air Force trainer aircraft crash after midair collision; all four pilots killed

Photo source: Philstar

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] Two Philippine Air Force trainer aircraft collided midair and crashed, killing all four pilots.

According to Philstar and other local media, at around 3:50 p.m. on the 23rd (local time), two trainer aircraft flying at low altitude collided in the air over Fernando Air Base, south of the Philippine capital, Manila, and crashed inside the base.

The Philippine Air Force said that four pilots had died in an aviation accident during a training flight. Both trainer aircraft crashed within the base perimeter, and there were no additional casualties on the ground.

Video footage of the incident captured the two aircraft colliding with each other while flying at low altitude. However, the specific circumstances and cause of the collision have yet to be determined.

The Philippine Air Force has launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident and, as a safety measure, has temporarily grounded all SF-260 trainer aircraft.

Jang Jong-ho, reporter bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.