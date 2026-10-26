Tied his wife to a chair and locked her in the basement... “To watch an American football game?”

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A man in his 60s in the United States is suspected of tying his wife to a chair with tape and locking her in the basement so he could watch an American football game at home.

According to the New York Post and other U.S. media outlets, a man identified as A, 64, who lives in Richmond, Virginia, was arrested at around 11:30 p.m. on the 11th local time after police received a report of a domestic disturbance.

A’s wife told responding police that her husband had tied her to a chair with tape and locked her in the basement. She claimed she had been restrained for about 30 to 45 minutes.

The responding officer observed actual tape marks around the wife’s arms. During questioning, A also admitted that he had tied his wife to a chair and left her in the basement.

After the incident became known, posts appeared online claiming that “A had tied his wife up in the basement while watching an American football game upstairs.”

Police arrived around the time the National Football League (NFL) game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Atlanta Falcons was ending after overtime.

However, police did not determine whether A had actually watched the game while his wife was restrained.

After questioning, A was released on bail. The court ordered him not to contact or approach his wife and to stay roughly 305 meters or more from their home. He was also barred from leaving Virginia and ordered to undergo drug and alcohol testing and not possess firearms.

A is reportedly scheduled to appear in family court this November.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.