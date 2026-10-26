Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital Professor Jang Jae-chil to Lead Korean Neurosurgical Society... “I’ll Do My Utmost to Advance the Society’s Eight Policy Goals”

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] Jang Jae-chil, a professor in the Department of Neurosurgery at Soonchunhyang University Seoul Hospital, will take office as chair of the Korean Neurosurgical Society on Nov. 1. His two-year term runs through the end of October 2028.

“I feel the weight of the responsibility of taking on the important role of chair at a difficult time,” said incoming chair Jang Jae-chil. “I will bring together the members’ views and wisdom to overcome this crisis together, and do my utmost to advance the society’s eight policy goals: introducing public reimbursement fees for severe emergency conditions; providing government support for fellows in essential medical fields; establishing a dedicated care system for neurocritical patients; factoring severity into reimbursement for spinal surgery; improving standby on-call fees and systems; promoting early dementia diagnosis and multidisciplinary collaboration; strengthening cooperation in neurosurgical care across different types of institutions; and establishing a legal safety net for medical accidents.” He also emphasized, “Through more systematic government relations and external affairs, as well as the publication of a neurosurgery white paper, I will communicate with objective data on how devoted members of the Korean Neurosurgical Society are to serving the people of the Republic of Korea and focusing on patient care, and work to implement policies.”

Professor Jang Jae-chil graduated from Soonchunhyang University College of Medicine and earned his master’s and doctoral degrees from Soonchunhyang University. He completed training at the Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins University and the Spine and Peripheral Nerve Center at Stanford University, both in the United States. He has also served as director of membership, secretary-general and insurance director of the Korean Neurosurgical Society; auditor of the Korean Neurosurgical Research Foundation; secretary-general of the Korean Spinal Neurosurgery Society; and president of the Korean Peripheral Nerve Society, among other positions.

Founded in 1961, the Korean Neurosurgical Society now has around 3,500 members who lead world-class academic activities across a range of fields, including 13 subspecialty societies, eight regional branches and five study groups.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Jang Jae-chil

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.