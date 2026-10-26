Tesla traveling at 112 km/h hits pedestrian on highway... “Full Self-Driving mode was engaged”

File photo courtesy of Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A Tesla traveling at about 112 km/h on a U.S. highway hit a 71-year-old pedestrian. The driver stated that Tesla’s driver-assistance system, the “Full Self-Driving (FSD)” feature, was operating at the time of the accident.

According to CBS and other U.S. media outlets, a 71-year-old man was struck and killed by a Tesla at around 2:30 a.m. on the 22nd local time at a highway interchange near Vallejo, California.

The 26-year-old man driving the Tesla stated that the vehicle was operating in FSD mode at the time of the accident. He remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation, and also provided police with footage from the vehicle’s dashcam.

Analysis of the footage showed that the Tesla was traveling on the highway at about 113 km/h at the time. The elderly man appeared to walk in from the right shoulder toward the median.

The footage showed the Tesla braking and swerving left in an attempt to avoid the pedestrian. However, the front right side of the vehicle struck the man. He is believed to have fallen onto the road and then been struck by at least one other vehicle.

The other vehicles involved in the accident did not stop at the scene. Authorities have yet to identify those vehicles or their drivers and are asking witnesses and anyone with relevant information to come forward. It is also unclear why the pedestrian tried to cross the highway in the middle of the night.

Tesla’s FSD is a feature that assists with steering, lane changes and driving on roads. Although the term “Full Self-Driving” appears in its name, that does not mean the vehicle can drive without a driver in all situations. Drivers must continue to monitor driving conditions and take control immediately if necessary.

The exact circumstances of the accident and where responsibility lies are expected to be established through the authorities’ investigation.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.