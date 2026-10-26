‘Microneedle’ developed to ease burden of repeated hormone injections in infertility treatment

Structure of a microneedle with two types of hormones stored in separate compartments.

[Sportschosun Reporter Jang Jong-ho] The pain of repeated hormone injections, long considered one of the biggest hurdles in infertility treatment, may soon become a thing of the past. A domestic research team has developed a new drug-delivery technology.

A research team comprising Professors Sung Hak-jun, Cho Sung-woo and Yoo Seung-eun, and student Kim Hyun-jae of the Department of Medical Engineering at Yonsei University College of Medicine, and Professor Choi Young-sik of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Severance Hospital, announced on the 26th that it had developed a shape-memory microneedle that can deliver two reproductive hormones when needed after a single insertion into the skin.

The findings were published in the international journal Advanced Functional Materials (IF 19.9).

During ovarian stimulation for infertility treatment, follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH), which promotes follicular growth, and human chorionic gonadotropin (hCG), which triggers ovulation, among other hormones, are administered according to a set schedule and at prescribed doses. Because they are mostly given by subcutaneous injection, repeated administration causes pain and discomfort and also burdens patients with having to adhere to set injection times.

To address these problems, the research team developed microneedles that use a shape-memory polymer, which returns to its original form in response to temperature, to control the way the drug is released.

The team placed FSH and hCG in separate compartments inside the microneedle. After a single insertion into the skin, FSH is gradually released over three days. Then, applying heat comparable to that from a hot pack at the desired time causes the microneedle to release the hCG stored inside. This allows a single microneedle to deliver two hormones at different rates and at different times.

The research team used computer simulations to optimize the microneedle’s structure for skin penetration and drug loading. Cell and tissue experiments then confirmed that temperature-induced changes in its shape regulate drug release.

In an animal study using rabbits, the team successfully delivered FSH continuously after a single microneedle insertion, then rapidly delivered hCG by applying heat at a set time. Compared with a control group that received repeated hormone injections, the microneedle eased abrupt fluctuations in hormone levels while producing an ovulation-inducing effect similar to that of conventional injection therapy.

Professor Sung Hak-jun said, “This study presents a new approach that uses changes in the shape of microneedles to alter how drugs are delivered when needed.” He added, “We plan to develop this into a platform technology that can reduce the burden of repeated injections on patients and be used in a range of treatment areas where multiple drugs need to be delivered sequentially.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

(From left) Professors Sung Hak-jun, Cho Sung-woo and Yoo Seung-eun; student Kim Hyun-jae; and Professor Choi Young-sik

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.