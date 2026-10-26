Lotte Wellfood Co., Ltd. Steps Up Global Marketing for Pepero Day

Provided by Lotte Wellfood Co., Ltd.

Ahead of Pepero Day on November 11, Lotte Wellfood Co., Ltd. is stepping up its global marketing efforts targeting consumers around the world.

Lotte Wellfood Co., Ltd. will carry out a range of online and offline marketing activities, including social media events with global ambassadors Stray Kids, advertising in Times Square in New York City, a gift collaboration with YouTube, and promotions tailored to individual countries.

The company plans to use these efforts to raise Pepero Day’s global profile and strengthen the brand’s competitiveness.

First, it will hold a global social media event called “PLAY WITH PEPERO.”

Consumers in Korea and abroad can take photos or videos of moments spent with Pepero, post them on Instagram with the required hashtags, and submit the post’s URL through the link in Pepero’s official Instagram profile.

Entries will be accepted through February 5 next year, and a total of 111 winners will be selected. The 11 first-prize winners will receive invitations to a “MEET & GREET” event with Stray Kids, round-trip transportation, and accommodation for two nights and three days; the 100 second-prize winners will receive invitations to the event.

The event is scheduled to take place in Seoul next April.

The company will also introduce digital gifts featuring Pepero products, characters, hearts, congratulatory messages and more through a collaboration with YouTube.

It will expand opportunities to connect with global consumers by advertising at key overseas locations, including Times Square in New York City, Koreatown Plaza in Los Angeles, and Lotte Mart in Vietnam.

As part of promotions tailored to individual countries, the company will hold sampling events near universities and operate pop-up stores in Vietnam, and set up photo booths in Kazakhstan.

In the Philippines, it will launch a special Pepero pack in November and hold sampling events; in Thailand, it will run promotional events through major retail channels. It also plans to carry out a range of marketing activities in Taiwan and Malaysia, as well as Peru, Ecuador, Australia, Germany and other countries.

A Lotte Wellfood Co., Ltd. representative said, “We have prepared a range of global marketing activities so that Pepero Day can take root as a day when consumers around the world come together to enjoy themselves and share their feelings,” adding, “We will continue to expand our opportunities to connect with global consumers through distinctive brand experiences.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.