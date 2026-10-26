Cutting caffeine, keeping the flavor... A wave of Orzo coffee-alternative launches

◇ “Orzo,” the Italian word for barley, is attracting attention as an ingredient in coffee alternatives. Image source: Unsplash

As more consumers seek to reduce their caffeine intake without giving up coffee’s flavor, coffee alternatives made with barley, chicory and other ingredients are gaining attention as a new beverage trend.

After decaffeinated coffee became popular, particularly among young people who prioritize health and sleep quality, interest is now extending to coffee alternatives that contain no caffeine at all.

While decaffeinated coffee focuses on preserving coffee’s taste by using beans with reduced caffeine, coffee alternatives typically use plant-based ingredients such as orzo, chicory, herbs, roots and grains instead of coffee beans to create a flavor similar to coffee without caffeine.

The market outlook also points to continued growth. According to market research firm Fortune Business Insights, the global coffee substitutes market is projected to expand from $2.82 billion in 2025 to $3.04 billion in 2026, reaching $5.77 billion by 2034. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual rate of 8.32% from 2026 to 2034.

Interest is also growing in South Korea. Lotte Mart’s sales of coffee alternatives in the first half of this year rose 35.7% from the same period a year earlier. Last month, searches for “Orzo,” a coffee alternative, on CJ Olive Young’s online store increased 37% from the previous month. Orzo sales over the past three months also rose 78% from the preceding three months. The figures suggest that Orzo, made by roasting barley to create a flavor similar to coffee, is drawing interest from consumers who consider both their health and their preferences.

The growing demand for coffee alternatives also appears to reflect a consumer trend toward adjusting caffeine intake based on the time of day and how they feel, rather than simply cutting it across the board. EDIYA COFFEE’s decaffeinated menu sales from June 15 to July 14 rose 25% from the same period a year earlier. Analysts say consumers who had avoided coffee because of caffeine sensitivity are expanding their options with decaffeinated and caffeine-free beverages.

The caffeine content of regular coffee varies widely depending on the product and brewing method, and decaffeinated coffee does not have all its caffeine removed. Coffee alternatives, by contrast, let consumers enjoy the aroma and bitter taste of roasted grains or roots without caffeine’s stimulating effects. However, products blended with coffee ingredients may still contain caffeine, so those seeking a caffeine-free option should check the ingredients.

Orzo, which has recently been drawing attention, is made from roasted barley, as is barley tea. But while barley tea is an everyday drink with a mellow, clean taste, Orzo is a coffee alternative made by roasting barley like coffee to create a rich, bitter flavor. Preparation methods also vary by product: some use powder mixed with water, while others use barley extract.

Food and beverage companies are also rolling out coffee-alternative products made with Orzo. The range of formats is diversifying, from powders and ready-to-drink beverages to café menu items.

◇ “Barista Rules Orzo Black.” Photo courtesy of Maeil Dairies

Maeil Dairies introduced its caffeine-free coffee alternative, “Barista Rules Orzo Black,” this year. It uses dark-roasted, 100% plant-based ingredients, including European barley, chicory, rye and malt, to create a flavor similar to coffee and a full-bodied mouthfeel. A 350 mL serving contains 15 kcal and 0.7 g of sugar. It is a ready-to-drink (RTD) beverage that can be consumed without any preparation. It is available in 1 L and 350 mL sizes. The initial production run sold out shortly after launch.

◇ “Orzo Blend Decaf Americano.” Photo courtesy of EDIYA COFFEE

EDIYA COFFEE recently introduced “Orzo Blend Decaf Americano,” a stick coffee that blends decaffeinated coffee with Italian orzo powder. It combines the distinctive nutty grain aroma of roasted barley with coffee’s roasted flavor to create a smooth body. The powder dissolves easily in water and can be enjoyed as either a hot or iced Americano.

Last month, Mega MGC Coffee partnered with Italian brand Crastan Orzo to launch “Caffeine-Free Orzo Latte.” Made with roasted barley to create a flavor similar to coffee, the drink sold about 110,000 cups within a week of its launch. The company said sales far outstripped those of its existing decaffeinated latte over the same period, demonstrating consumer interest in coffee alternatives.

◇ “Cafe Orzo Blend.” Photo courtesy of TEAZEN

After recently launching “Cafe Orzo,” a powdered product made with 100% European barley, TEAZEN has broadened its reach with convenient small packs and products such as “Cafe Orzo Oat Latte.” The company says the powdered version, mixed with water, is easy to store and carry, while the latte format lets consumers enjoy the grain’s flavor with milk or a plant-based beverage.

Industry analysts also say rising coffee bean prices driven by climate change are increasing interest in coffee alternatives. Extreme weather, including heat waves, is adding to uncertainty in the bean supply, making the cost of coffee a more pressing concern. According to a report released in March this year by Dutch financial institution Rabobank, 20% of the land currently used to grow Arabica coffee could become unsuitable for cultivation by 2050.

An industry official said, “Coffee alternatives such as Orzo are becoming more segmented in terms of ingredients, flavor and how they are consumed, depending on consumers’ circumstances and preferences.” The official added, “Ingredients used in coffee alternatives are also diversifying, with products made with chicory and other ingredients being launched one after another.”

Reporter Sohyung Kim | compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.