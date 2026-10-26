“If you didn’t cheat, prove it”... Husband who cut off three of his wife’s fingers sparks outrage

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[Sportschosun, Reporter Jang Jong-ho] A Chinese man who suspected his wife of having an affair was sentenced to one year in prison for wielding a weapon and cutting off three of her fingers while demanding that she prove her innocence.

According to Chinese media outlets, including Tianyan News, the People’s Court of Xundian Hui and Yi Autonomous County in Yunnan Province sentenced a man surnamed Yan to one year in prison. He had been charged with intentional injury.

According to the court ruling, at around 11 a.m. on May 20 last year, Yan argued with his wife, Ms. Wang, after suspecting that she was having an inappropriate relationship with another man.

Yan, who had been drinking, fetched a knife with a wooden handle from the kitchen. He demanded that his wife prove she had not been unfaithful, threatening that if she was innocent, she should place her hand on the dining table.

When Ms. Wang placed her left hand on the table, Yan swung the knife. She suffered serious injuries, losing her left index, middle and ring fingers and fracturing her thumb. Immediately after the attack, Yan took his wife to the hospital.

After the incident, Yan voluntarily went to the police and truthfully confessed to his crime. However, he reportedly did not receive forgiveness from his wife, the victim.

Taking into account the specific details and circumstances of the crime, the defendant’s remorse, and the extent of the harm caused to society, the court sentenced Yan to one year in prison.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.