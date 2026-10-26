“Lose weight until your bones show?”... ‘Bone-thin’ dieting can lead to osteoporosis in young women

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[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] As a trend favoring a gaunt, “bone-thin” body type continues, particularly on social media, extreme dieting is seriously threatening the bone health of young women in their 20s and 30s. If nutritional imbalances and low body weight persist, they can interfere with bone mass accumulation in young adulthood, putting women at risk of osteoporosis even at a young age. Professor Ahn Seong-hee of the Department of Endocrinology at Ewha Womans University Mokdong Hospital explained, “If a young woman’s bone density is lower than that of her peers, it’s not something to dismiss by saying, ‘I’m still young, so I’ll be fine.’ It’s a signal to find and address the cause,” adding, “Young women’s bone health is affected not only by body weight but also by various factors, including nutritional status, menstruation and hormones, physical activity, and underlying conditions.”

Bone tissue is constantly being broken down and replaced with new tissue. This process requires sufficient energy and a range of nutrients, including protein, calcium and vitamin D. Inadequate nutrient intake due to extreme dieting or persistently low body weight can negatively affect the formation and maintenance of bone mass.

Bone mass is accumulated during childhood and young adulthood, then gradually declines from adulthood onward. In women, estrogen secretion decreases beginning in the menopausal transition, which can accelerate bone loss. It is therefore important to build up sufficient bone mass when young and continue to take care of bone health afterward.

Osteoporosis is a condition in which bone mass decreases and the microstructure weakens, increasing the risk of fractures even from minor impacts. In postmenopausal women, assessment is based on the T-score, which compares bone density with the average for young adults; women with a T-score of -2.5 or lower are diagnosed with osteoporosis. In premenopausal women, assessment is based on the Z-score, which compares bone density with the average for people of the same age. A Z-score of -2.0 or lower is classified as “below the expected range for age,” and whether the person has osteoporosis is determined by considering their fracture history, menstrual status, related conditions and medication use.

Specialists say women should be tested for osteoporosis if they have had persistently low body weight, amenorrhea or irregular periods, or a fracture from even a minor impact. Women who have been taking steroids long-term are also included.

Professor Ahn Seong-hee urged, “To prevent osteoporosis, eat a balanced diet that includes calcium, vitamin D and protein, and regularly do weight-bearing exercises such as walking as well as strength training. I recommend that you not dismiss warning signs such as persistently low body weight, irregular periods or fractures from minor impacts as mere results of dieting, but visit a hospital to identify the exact cause.”

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

Professor Ahn Seong-hee

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.