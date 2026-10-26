Actor Choi Dae-hoon becomes the new face of “Ursa” as Daewoong Pharmaceutical unveils its first new TV ad in six years

◇ Promotional poster for Daewoong Pharmaceutical’s new Ursa ad featuring actor Choi Dae-hoon. Photo courtesy of Daewoong Pharmaceutical

A new Ursa TV ad has been released for the first time in six years.

According to Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., the ad, released on the 26th, features actor Choi Dae-hoon and carries the key message, “Even as times change, Ursa is by your side.”

Choi Dae-hoon transforms into office workers from different eras, from the 1980s through 2026, humorously conveying the relatable idea that while working environments change, fatigue remains. The ad depicts office workers in the 1980s, when six-day workweeks were commonplace; the 2000s, when digital technology sped up work; and 2026, when workers must adapt to a new environment as artificial intelligence (AI) spreads.

Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is running the ad on TV and YouTube and plans to release it on Netflix, an over-the-top (OTT) streaming service, starting on the 27th.

Meanwhile, both Daewoong Ursa and Complex Ursa appear in the ad. Both are over-the-counter medicines: Daewoong Ursa is used to relieve physical fatigue and general malaise caused by liver dysfunction, while Complex Ursa is used to relieve physical fatigue and as a nourishing tonic.

Lee Chang-jae, CEO of Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., said, “This ad was designed to once again highlight the familiarity and trust associated with the Ursa brand, which has been loved for many years as a leading product for improving liver function.” He added, “Going forward, we will continue to expand our touchpoints with consumers through various channels, while continuing research on UDCA, Ursa’s main ingredient, and strengthening the brand’s competitiveness.”

Reporter Sohyung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.