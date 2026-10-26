Trump Tells Famous Female Rapper, “You Have a Really Beautiful Butt”—Sparks Another Controversy Over Comments on Appearance

Rapper Nicki Minaj (right) and U.S. President Donald Trump exchange greetings at a campaign rally in Port Huron, Michigan, on the 25th (local time). Reuters-Yonhap News Agency

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] U.S. President Donald Trump is facing controversy after commenting on the body of famous female rapper Nicki Minaj, who has publicly supported him. According to U.S. media outlets including USA Today, Trump said to Minaj at a rally supporting Republican candidates in Port Huron, Michigan, on the 25th (local time), “I’ve seen a really beautiful butt. Nicki Minaj.”

He added, “You can’t help but notice her,” and asked Minaj to stand up. When she stood and waved to the crowd, the audience cheered.

“I hope Nicki didn’t feel insulted,” Trump said, adding, “We love Nicki. She’s been with us for a long time.”

The remarks came as Trump was explaining comments he had recently made about the physique of Republican Senator Jon Husted of Ohio.

At the time, Trump cited Husted’s career as an American football player and claimed that his comment about Husted’s physique had been a joke. At the Michigan rally, he said, in effect, “I’ve never said that to a man. I have said it to women, but not to men,” before mentioning Minaj.

Minaj joined Trump that day to support Republican candidates. The two traveled to Michigan aboard Air Force One, and Trump also joked while introducing Minaj onstage that she gets more attention than he does.

In a brief speech, Minaj called out to the crowd, “We love Trump,” and appealed for support. She went on to say that the United States was at an important turning point and urged Michigan residents to join the political movement.

She then told Trump, “It’s an honor to be with you every time,” and, “I will support you forever.” She also made clear that she would support him if he ran again.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.