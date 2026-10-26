Ildong Foodis’ High Mune supports FC Seoul squad’s nutrition for three years as official sponsor

Provided by Ildong Foodis

Ildong Foodis said its protein brand High Mune had reaped valuable rewards from sports marketing by supporting the squad’s nutritional management and energy replenishment alongside FC Seoul’s 2026 K League 1 title.

FC Seoul secured its seventh K League 1 title on the 24th, reaching the top for the first time in 10 years since 2016.

Ildong Foodis has supported the squad’s nutritional management and energy replenishment as an official sponsor for three consecutive years since 2024.

Ildong Foodis sponsored various products, including the high-protein drink “High Mune Protein Balance Active” and the amino acid product “High Mune Amino Poten.”

Through this support, it provided players with nutrition before, during and after exercise and helped manage their fitness, laying the groundwork for improved performance.

An Ildong Foodis representative said, “We are pleased to be able to celebrate together this historic moment as FC Seoul reached the top of K League 1,” adding, “We feel great pride that High Mune contributed to this valuable title, earned through the players’ sweat and hard work.”

The representative added, “We will continue to support the players’ challenges and pursue various activities that allow us to share energy with sports fans.”

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.