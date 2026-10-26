Hanwha Financial's YouTube channel 'LIFEPLUS TV' opens pop-up store to celebrate surpassing 1 million subscribers

◇ Hanwha Financial's YouTube channel 'LIFEPLUS TV' has surpassed 1 million subscribers. Photo courtesy of Hanwha Life

The YouTube channel 'LIFEPLUS TV,' under PLUS, the shared brand of Hanwha Financial affiliates including Hanwha Life, Hanwha General Insurance, Hanwha Investment & Securities Co., Ltd., Hanwha Life Financial Services and Hanwha Asset Management Co., Ltd., has surpassed 1 million subscribers.

LIFEPLUS TV has minimized promotion of financial products and focused on expert content curation. The channel has accumulated 230 million views.

The flagship program 'Rapeul Weekly' has driven the channel's growth, recording 48 million cumulative views and 10.42 million total viewing hours since its launch in July 2024. 'Rapeul Weekly' is a program in which experts from various fields, including film, books and science, select works and offer diverse perspectives through commentary and discussion.

To mark reaching 1 million subscribers, Hanwha Financial is operating a pop-up store, 'So Many Movies Video Shop,' at Dreamplus in Yeonnam-dong, Seoul, through November 1. The store is inspired by the video shop in the film 'Scream'.

The venue displays a physical Gold Button, items from the host's personal collection and VHS tapes featuring recommended works. It is also holding prize events, including a package featuring an archive book produced from a selection of 100 of the 866 works covered on 'Rapeul Weekly'.

Reporter Sohyung Kim compact@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.