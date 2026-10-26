Fjällräven successfully wraps up the Fjällräven Classic Korea 2026

Participants in the Fjällräven Classic Korea 2026 celebrate completing the course at the finish line. (Photo courtesy of Fjällräven)

Fjällräven said it held the Fjällräven Classic Korea 2026 in Jeju from the 20th to the 23rd, and successfully completed the trekking event despite difficult conditions caused by rain.

The event, now in its sixth edition, brought together around 450 participants from 25 countries around the world and around 50 volunteers.

Fjällräven Classic began in 2005 with 152 participants on Kungsleden in northern Sweden, known as the King’s Trail and one of the world’s 10 greatest trails, stretching a total of 440 km. It has since expanded beyond Sweden and is now held annually in seven countries around the world.

The events take place on some of the finest natural landscapes and trekking routes representative of each country, beginning in July with Denmark’s Faaborg coastal trail and the Rocky Mountains in the United States, followed in August by Sweden’s Abisko National Park; in September, Germany’s Allgäu Alps and the United Kingdom’s Lake District National Park; in October, Hallasan National Park on Jeju Island in South Korea; and finally, in December, Patagonia National Park in Chile. South Korea joined in 2019, and every October around 500 people from 15 countries around the world walk a beautiful 60-km route connecting Hallasan and the Jeju Olle Trail over three days and two nights.

A Fjällräven representative said, “The 58-km route, which runs from Witse Oreum on Hallasan along trails around the mountain and coastal paths, lets participants take in Jeju’s mountains, forests and sea over three days and two nights. It has been a great opportunity to introduce Jeju’s beautiful natural surroundings to people around the world.”

Fjällräven Classic was launched to put Fjällräven’s brand mission into practice by helping more people experience nature, and to make it possible for everyone to safely enjoy long-distance trekking, which can seem daunting.

Participants walk through the beautiful natural landscapes and trekking routes of each country carrying backpacks they have packed themselves, pitching tents, camping and preparing their own food. They also encourage one another and sometimes become friends with trekkers they meet along the way, and continue building a community even after the event.

More information about Fjällräven Classic is available on the Fjällräven Korea website, Instagram and other channels.

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.