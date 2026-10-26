“Wanted to see naked women”... Office worker arrested after entering women’s bath dressed as a woman

File photo source: Unsplash

[Sportschosun reporter Jang Jong-ho] A man in his 30s was arrested by police after entering the women’s bath at a hot spring facility in Japan dressed as a woman. He reportedly told police during questioning that he had entered because he wanted to see women naked.

According to TBS News and other Japanese media outlets, a 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of trespassing into a building at a hot spring facility in Matsuyama, Ehime Prefecture.

According to police, the man, an office worker, is suspected of entering the women’s bath at the hot spring facility dressed in women’s clothing at around 11 p.m. on the 17th.

The incident came to light after a female customer at the scene became suspicious of the man. She informed an employee at the hot spring facility, and it was reportedly confirmed that he was a man when the employee spoke to him.

The employee then reported to police, “A man has come into the women’s bath, and we’re holding him.”

The man reportedly admitted to the offense during police questioning, saying, “I went in because I wanted to see naked women.”

Police are investigating the specific circumstances in which the man entered the women’s bath and what happened at the time, while also checking whether he committed any other offenses.

Reporter Jang Jong-ho, bellho@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.