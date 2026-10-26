Franchise Expo Draws 15,000; Startup Market Focuses on Operational Competitiveness

The 61st IFS Franchise Startup & Industry Expo, held in the second half of 2026, concluded successfully. It was the final event held in Seoul this year and drew at least 15,000 visitors, from people preparing to switch business sectors to first-time entrepreneurs.

According to the Korea Franchise Association (KFA), the IFS Franchise Startup & Industry Expo ran at COEX in Seoul from the 22nd to the 24th, featuring 530 booths from about 200 companies. The expo showcased not only franchise brands but also equipment and services needed to operate stores. Exhibits included kiosks, payment systems, kitchen equipment and logistics ordering solutions, as well as programs reflecting self-employed business owners’ needs to reduce staffing and operating costs amid high prices and labor-cost pressures. These included a “One-Person Startup Special Pavilion” featuring brands that can be run with minimal staff.

Participating brands welcomed visitors by touting support for franchisee operations and distinctive menus as competitive strengths. Damga Hwarogui emphasized that it was focused on improving the operations of existing outlets rather than increasing the number of franchise locations. Key examples included reducing the burden of food preparation through a one-pack system and logistics network, and providing support for store development and marketing. It also introduced programs to ease franchise owners’ burdens, including QSC (quality, service and cleanliness) operations in collaboration with CESCO.

The specialty chain Jukiyagi emphasized ingredient management and menu diversification. It strengthened its raw-material management processes at its own production facility, including washing and soaking rice.

It has also broadened its lineup beyond its traditional porridge-based menu to include pot-cooked porridge, pot-cooked rice, rice bowls and bibimbap, while shifting toward a medium-to-large store format.

Gusia Food Market introduced an “Operating Partner” program that allows prospective operators to gain experience running a food-service outlet. Gusia Food Market is a campus dining brand that offers a variety of dishes in one place, including rice bowls, Korean snack foods, Chinese cuisine, pho and tonkatsu. Its CEO, Insoo Jang, said, “We are looking for passionate and professional partners who can provide a gourmet dining experience in special commercial districts.”

Meanwhile, amid continued pressure from high prices and labor costs, visitors to the IFS Franchise Startup & Industry Expo—including prospective entrepreneurs and people looking to switch business sectors—showed interest not only in business ideas but also in store operating efficiency and franchisor support systems.

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.