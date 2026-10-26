Hong Ra-hee, honorary director of the Leeum Museum of Art, receives the Order of Civil Merit, Dongbaek Medal, in recognition of her social contributions

Hong Ra-hee, honorary director of the Leeum Museum of Art, received the Order of Civil Merit, Dongbaek Medal. The medal is awarded in recognition of contributions to improving public welfare and advancing national development. It is the third of five grades.

According to the Samsung Culture Foundation, Hong received the Order of Civil Merit, Dongbaek Medal, on the 26th at a ceremony marking the 121st anniversary of the Korean Red Cross. Her more than 40 years of social contribution work, ranging from support for people with Hansen’s disease to assistance for children and adolescents, were recognized. After forming ties with Seong Lazarus Village in Uiwang-si, Gyeonggi Province, in 1980, Hong began supporting people with Hansen’s disease the following year by providing groceries, medicines and daily necessities, helping marginalized groups. She has also continued to donate through the Korean Red Cross. In 2016, she joined as a founding member of the Red Cross Honors Club, for donors whose cumulative contributions are at least 100 million won. In 2025, she was inducted into the Red Cross Honors 1 Billion Won Club, whose members have made cumulative donations of at least 1 billion won.

She also actively worked to give back to society by donating cultural heritage.

Hong has also made donations for children and adolescents and vulnerable groups in local communities, as well as to programs in religious communities such as Won Buddhism and Catholicism for preserving cultural heritage and supporting vulnerable groups.

Se Hyung Kim, reporter, fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.