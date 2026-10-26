Wavve launches event offering 120 MMA2026 tickets, steps up push to attract live-stream viewers

Wavve is looking to boost user participation by offering tickets to a K-pop awards show. The strategy is to add the chance to attend in person to its exclusive live broadcast, turning content viewing into platform use.

Wavve said on the 26th that it is running a ticket-entry event for the 2026 Melon Music Awards (MMA2026) through November 4. To enter, users complete missions such as sharing the event page, selecting an artist they want to see, scheduling the live stream and setting notifications. Entries are also awarded, subject to certain conditions, for paid subscriptions or new sign-ups. Users can collect entries and enter for the date of their choice. Wavve will award 120 tickets by lottery, based on entries, to the awards show taking place at Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome on November 14–15. There will be 60 tickets for each date, with one ticket awarded to each winner.

Wavve plans to exclusively livestream MMA2026 from the red carpet through the main ceremony and offer a replay after the show. Wavve has exclusively broadcast K-pop music awards shows every year, including MMA2023 and MMA2025. Last year, its MMA2025 live stream ranked No. 1 in live-channel viewership and in driving new paid subscriptions.

A Wavve representative said, “Beyond letting fans enjoy the show at home via livestream, we’ve also created an opportunity for them to meet the artists in person at the venue,” adding, “We hope fans will collect entries through various forms of participation and share the special moments of MMA2026.”

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.