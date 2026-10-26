Johnnie Walker selects Rosé as global campaign partner

Johnnie Walker is rolling out a global brand campaign. Its strategy is to expand engagement with younger consumers by bringing together music, design and bar culture.

Johnnie Walker said on the 26th that it had selected K-artist Rosé as its global collaboration partner. The global brand campaign is set to run in South Korea, the UK, Indonesia, China and other markets.

The collaboration kicked off with a brand event at Bar 81 in SIGNIEL Seoul, in Seoul’s Songpa District. Rosé unveiled a signature cocktail, Twist of Something Highball, developed using Johnnie Walker Black Label. The cocktail is set to be sold in stages at major bars in Seoul, starting with Bar 81 and including Hills & Europa, Bar Lyan, Compact Record Bar and 232 Bar. It will also be available at venues selected for Asia’s 50 Best Bars and at World Class Korea champion venues. Through the collaboration, Johnnie Walker plans to offer a range of brand experiences that draw on Rosé’s individuality and creativity.

Neil Shah, Johnnie Walker’s global brand director, said, “Rosé’s pioneering spirit and self-expression align with the values of ‘Keep Walking’ that Johnnie Walker stands for,” adding, “Together with Rosé, we will offer cocktails and a range of brand experiences.”

Reporter Se Hyung Kim fax123@sportschosun.com

This article has been translated by GripLabs Mingo AI.